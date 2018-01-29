A skier from Russia collapsed and died Friday while participating in a race during the Masters World Cup at Theodore Wirth Park, race officials said.

Medical professionals tended to the skier on scene. The skier, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he was pronounced dead.

“An incident like this is always heartbreaking, especially coming at a time when people have come together around a celebration of our shared passion for skiing,” said Executive Director John Munger in a statement on the Loppet Foundation’s website. “A tragedy like this is impossible to make sense of, and our hearts are broken over this loss. The skier spent his final moments doing something that he loved.”

Friday was the final day of the weeklong international cross-country skiing championship in Minneapolis. The event was hosted by the Loppet Foundation.

Masters World Cup is open to men and women skiers of all abilities who are 30 years of age and older.

The cause of death has not been released.