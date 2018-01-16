Students at a rural Minnesota school were frightened but OK after a runaway semitrailer truck crashed through a wall of the elementary school Tuesday morning in Lyle, Minn., a small town near the Iowa border.

“We were talking about Martin Luther King Jr. Day and all of a sudden we just heard this crash,” said Jake Woyen, a fourth-grader at the school. “It was scary.”

The truck veered off State Hwy. 218 about 8:25 a.m. in the town of 550 residents south of Austin, said Mark May, chief deputy with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office. It came to rest with the truck’s cab completely inside the school.

Early indications are that the truck was involved in an accident that caused the driver to lose control, May said.

School officials told parents that two students suffered minor injuries, said Eileen Woyen, Jake’s mother. The school followed its emergency evacuation plan and immediately sent the children across the street to Our Saviors Lutheran Church, where their parents were told to pick them up. The children ran out of the school building without coats in the zero-degree weather, she said.

Eileen Woyen said the truck had to be moving fast to hit the building with such force. The highway is about 100 yards from the school and the truck had to cross snow-covered ground.

“It was a pretty decent speed to get over the snow and everything,” she said.

There was speculation that the driver might have suffered a heart attack, but nothing had been confirmed as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, May said.

The Minnesota State Patrol will be taking over the investigation, he said, and a vehicle inspector was on the way to the scene. May said he didn’t know whether any children were taken to the hospital.

“Everyone is accounted for,” May said. “That’s the main thing we’re concerned with.”