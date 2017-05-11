A Rosemount woman has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a fund for Eastview High School’s senior party this year and steering much of that money toward a PayPal account set up to buy sex toys.

Jill L. Fiedler, 38, was charged Wednesday in Dakota County District Court by summons with theft and has a court appearance scheduled for Aug. 7.

A telephone message was left Thursday morning with Fiedler seeking her reaction to the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

In February, members of a senior party group noticed troubling transactions in its bank account, which could only be accessed by the treasurer.

The suspicious transactions totaled more than $8,700 either in the form of checks, debit card transactions or ATM withdrawals. Well into April, the money had not been returned to the account.

More than $4,300 of the unauthorized debit card transactions went to Fiedler’s PayPal account for Pure Romance, a national sex toy retailer that sells products through in-home parties. Of those six transactions, two were for $1,000 and another for $964.

Fiedler told Apple Valley police that the Pure Romance transactions were to buy prizes for the senior party, but she had not followed through. She added that she knew she owed the group many thousands of dollars.