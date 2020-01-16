It will be the largest expansion in the history of Rosedale Center. And it will cost twice as much as the most recent renovation of the mall that included the 2018 opening of the Von Maur store.

Rosedale's operator, Jones Lang LaSalle, this week laid out new and more expansive details about a plan to add a "lifestyle center" with apartments, hotels and offices to the region's third-largest mall.

The project will cost about $200 million, Lisa Crain, the mall's general manager, said Wednesday. Last fall, mall executives said it would cost at least $100 million.

"We're trying to be a bit disruptive," Crain said. "We are looking for unique entertainment that's not already here in the Twin Cities including restaurants, family-friendly options, and elements for a healthy, active focus."

The new plans presented to Roseville officials earlier this week show Rosedale could get 350 apartments, along with at least 200 senior-housing units, two hotels, offices and additional commercial space that could include restaurants, a grocery store and entertainment and retail space.

"I'm very excited about this project. … I'm really looking forward to see what ultimately does come to fruition," Robert Willmus, a member of the Rose­ville City Council, said at a meeting earlier this week.

Jones Lang LaSalle executives and city officials have talked for nearly two years about how to evolve the 50-year-old mall after the Herberger's department store closed there in 2018.

Rosedale managers first started publicly discussing a "village" concept early last year to take the place of the Herberger's site. The development will stretch across a large swath of the parking lots on the southern side of the mall.

The hotels, which would be separated by residential and entertainment centers, could be one or two brands.

Plans also include green space and pedestrian access to make it appealing to residents. Metro Transit will remain on site and new parking spaces will include stand-alone and underground parking for residents. It hasn't been determined whether apartment residents will have access to the mall from their buildings, Crain said.

JLL submitted a revised draft environmental assessment work sheet, or EAW, last month for the lifestyle center project. That action put a hold on any potential development proposals for the property, including for two restaurants with drive-throughs.

At the meeting earlier this week, City Council members were mostly positive about the plans, but they noted residents have voiced questions about the prospect of increased traffic in the area. As part of the EAW process, there will be a 30-day comment period for the public.

If city approval is given, the project, which would be done in phases to minimize disruption, is expected to be completed by 2023. Demolition of the former Herberger's site is planned to take place by the middle of this year.

Rosedale attracts 14 million visitors a year, behind only the Mall of America and Southdale Center.

"There's a natural progression in this industry to keep things moving and transforming," Crain said. "That's what we have to do."