More than 100 Rochester students will be sent home from school Wednesday if they can’t prove they’ve been vaccinated or officially exempted from the state law that requires them to be immunized.

Public school officials said they have “diligently” worked since January to inform families that students must be vaccinated to attend school or provide documentation for an exemption. Despite those efforts, 204 students still hadn’t met those requirements last week, prompting school officials to take the unusual step of announcing that students will be kept out of school until they submit the necessary paperwork.

Since that announcement, the number of students still not complying fell to 115 on Tuesday.

When those students arrive at school on Wednesday, they will be removed from their classrooms and brought into the school offices, where administrators will try to reach parents or the students’ guardians to resolve the situation, said Heather Nessler, a spokeswoman for the Rochester Public Schools.

“We’ll just keep working to make sure that either they visit Public Health or one of the clinics in town to fill out the proper forms,” she said. Students will be allowed to return to school once the paperwork is provided, Nessler said.

School officials said they sent multiple letters to parents about this issue before they resorted to setting the March 1 deadline to comply with the immunization law or be removed from school.

School officials said the law doesn’t provide clear guidance on how districts should enforce the law mandating vaccinations. A state attorney general’s opinion says students “must be afforded some level of due process” before being excluded from school for not complying with vaccination requirements.

“The procedure utilized by the district in this situation was an attempt to strike a balance between enforcing the requirements of the statute and being mindful of the fact that the right to an education is a fundamental right in Minnesota,” school officials stated last week. “Preventing a student from enrolling in school is a serious issue. The district wanted to make sure it gave families ample opportunity to bring themselves into compliance before it prevented any students from attending school.”

Superintendent Michael Muñoz said it was the first time in his six-year tenure that he has had to ask the board to take such action.

A district spokeswoman said officials can’t speculate why these students, who are spread throughout the district and age groups, have failed to meet the requirements six months into the school year.