The likelihood of severe weather is growing as heat and humidity give way to strong storms Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Storms are expected to fire up in Minnesota east and south of a line from Granite Falls to Little Falls with the potential of bringing damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. Up to an inch of rain is possible in the Twin Cities, the weather service said.

A few tornadoes and flash flooding are possible, a weather advisory issued Monday morning said.

“Please be aware of any watches or warnings issued later today,” the weather service said.

Temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the tropical 70s are the ingredients for the inclement weather predicted between 3 and 7 p.m. The Twin Cities, Red Wing, Mankato and Rochester are included in an area where there is an extra risk for severe weather. A slight risk of severe weather is expected along a line from Marshall to Willmar to St. Cloud and Duluth.

Behind a cold front, temperatures will fall into the 70s for highs on Tuesday as precipitation lingers. The sun will return Wednesday with a coolish high of 71 degrees before warming into the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.