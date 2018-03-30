A 29-year-old Richfield man has been charged in the near-fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend during a Monday morning attack in his home.

Thomas Edward Boyd was charged with first- and second-degree assault, the Hennepin County attorney’s office said Friday. His bond was set at $50,000 with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, Richfield police were called to Boyd’s home just before 6 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.

Officers found the victim, identified as E.R. in the complaint, on the kitchen floor surrounded by a pool of blood and holding a soaked towel on her neck. Her laceration was 6 inches long, almost 4 inches deep and near her carotid artery, the complaint said. Police recovered a butcher knife wrapped in a red jacket from the kitchen counter.

Next to her was Boyd, naked and apparently overdosing on opioids. Police administered Narcan and he was later hospitalized.

Police followed a trail of blood that led upstairs to Boyd’s bedroom. Inside, there was a pool of blood and a clump of hair on the bed.

During the 911 call with Boyd’s mother, who was also in the house, the victim is heard crying in the background and saying, “What is wrong with you? Why would you do this to me?” while Boyd is yelling at her, according to the complaint.

His mother later told police that she woke up at 5:30 a.m. hearing her son screaming at the victim. Then the victim begged her for help and said Boyd stabbed her.

The victim has had at least two surgeries. She is experiencing paralysis on the lower right side of her face, the complaint said.