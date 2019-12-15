Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson

By Mark Bourrie. (Biblioasis, 314 pages, $18.95.)

It's not too hard to guess that Radisson — whose name graces the Minnesota-based hotel chain — was an early European adventurer in North America. But it would take a vivid imagination indeed to conjure up a yarn that was even half as wild as the life that Pierre-Esprit Radisson actually lived.

The 17th-century French fur trader's biography is an incredible, head-spinning tale of capture by Mohawk warriors, adoption by a powerful indigenous family, participation in Iroquois war parties, escape, then recapture and escape again, capture by pirates near Spain, travel to the Arctic, military adventure in the Caribbean, and shipwreck off Venezuela. That's for starters.

Perhaps you've heard of Hudson's Bay Company, the oldest North American corporation, still in existence after 350 years? Radisson co-founded it.

“Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Espirit Radisson,” by Mark Bourrie

Besides being a businessman, he was an admitted cannibal and murderer, and he enjoyed connections to royal courts and enthralled kings by writing — specially for them — accounts of his journeys.

Along the way, he double-crossed Native Americans, the English, the French (twice) and the Dutch.

"He's the Forrest Gump of his time. He's everywhere. And because he could read and write, he managed to tell us about it," Mark Bourrie writes in "Bush Runner: The Adventures of Pierre-Esprit Radisson," an engaging biography of this "eager hustler with no known scruples."

Despite his many failings, Radisson is "appealing because he was not a colonist or imperialist," and he documents early Euro-Indigenous contacts "without the blatant racism that oozes from the writings of the Jesuit missionaries or from people like Champlain."

Born in France around 1636, Radisson joined his half-sisters at a trading post in Canada when he was about 15. Within a year, he was captured by a Mohawk raiding party, but he impressed them so much that he was assimilated into their society. That was the beginning of an odyssey that no guest settling in for quiet night at a Radisson Blu could possibly invent.

Dennis J. McGrath

Layover

By David Bell. (Berkley/Penguin, 416 pages. $26.)

Joshua Fields is in a rut. He works for his father, doing commercial real estate deals all over the country. Airports have become a second home, with every gift shop, every bar representing exactly what he's doing in his life right now: waiting.

But this trip is different. Joshua bumps into a mysterious woman while buying a book for the flight. Cloaked in a hat and sunglasses, she glances around nervously as if she were being followed. She and Joshua share a moment when she drops her cellphone and he retrieves it for her.

And it begins. Yep, it was that simple. Joshua proceeds to write the book on What Not to Do When You Meet a Gorgeous Stranger at the Airport. They share a drink and a few minutes of private conversation and, surprisingly, she kisses him goodbye.

Not so fast, missy. An airport TV broadcasts the woman's photo: missing.

Filled with concern and curiosity, the smitten Joshua abandons his work flight, with clients and his father waiting on the other end to seal a deal, lies to his girlfriend back home, and rebooks on the same flight the woman is on.

He ends up in Nashville, far from where he needs to be, and proceeds to follow her into a twisty plot that takes a little too long to unravel. He's beaten up and hit on the head repeatedly (evidently not enough), lied to by everyone, and eventually nabs his prize. That's as much of a spoiler alert as you'll get.

"Layover" takes some patience in the middle, but it's a classic testament to premature midlife crisis and, well, testosterone that leads men into the darndest of situations.

GINNY GREENE