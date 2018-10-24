Adjusted net income rose 12 percent at Boston Scientific in the third quarter, helping the medical technology company slightly beat earnings expectations through stronger sales of leg stents and pain-fighting implantable devices.

Massachusetts-based Boston Scientific, which has several major divisions in Minnesota, reported in its earnings announcement Wednesday morning that it took in $485 million in adjusted net income on $2.39 billion in revenue during the quarter.

Revenue was $8 million under Wall Street consensus expectations, but still represented 8.7 percent organic growth over the same quarter last year. The company exceeded forecasts on earnings per share — adjusted diluted EPS came in at 35 cents, up almost 10 percent.

"Our strong results reflect our global team's focused efforts to execute our category leadership strategy and advance the standard of care," chief executive Mike Mahoney said in a news release. "Through internal research and tuck-in acquisitions, we continue to bring meaningful innovations to market, enabling our customers to deliver life-changing care to millions of patients around the world."

The company now expects to book about $9.8 billion in 2018 revenue, translating into $1.38 to $1.40 per share in adjusted diluted earnings.

For the fourth quarter, Boston expects adjusted EPS of 30 to 32 cents per share on up to $2.57 billion in revenue.