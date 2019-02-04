Charlotte Russe Holdings Corp., a fashion retailer for women in their teens and 20s, plans to close 96 stores across the country, including at the Mall of America in Bloomington and Burnsville Center in Burnsville.

The company said Monday that it filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy to keep its operations afloat. It has received debtor in possession financing of $50 million, which if approved, will support the company and its 462 ongoing stores through the restructuring process.

The company's Minnesota at Ridgedale, Eden Prairie Center, Maplewood Mall, Albertville Premium Outlets, St. Cloud and Mankato are not on the closing list.

Liquidation sales are expected to start later this week and will last six to eight weeks, according to a company spokeswoman.