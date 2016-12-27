Gallery: Minnesota head football coach Tracy Claeys made a surprise appearance as he presented first time bowl visitors Warren and Ardella Quarnstrom with a football during a breakfast, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA. The couple, both 91, made their first time football bowl trip from Marshall, MN.

Gallery: Members of the Marine Corps marching band made their way along the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA. The parade is known to be America's largest balloon parade.

Gallery: Spectators watched the Port of San Diego Holiday Bowl Parade Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA. The parade is known to be America's largest balloon parade.

Gallery: Daniel O'Shae-Segura, 7, who was there with his father Larry O'Shae of Inver Grove Heights, MN, tested his football skills at the fan zone area at Qualcomm Stadium during the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: The Minnesota marching band treated the alumni fan tent with music at Qualcomm Stadium during the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's mascot "Goldy" entertained fans at Qualcomm Stadium during the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: The Minnesota Gophers football team took to a knee for prayer before they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's quarterback Mitch Leidner warmed up with the team before taking on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's wide receiver Rashad Still warmed up on the field before taking on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: The Minnesota Gophers football team made their way to the center of the field before they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Local military carried the American Flag during the National Anthem before Minnesota took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's head coach Tracy Claeys made his way onto the field before they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's place kicker Emmit Carpenter celebrated his second quarter field goal as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's quarterback Mitch Leidner is sacked during the second quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's wide receiver Eric Carter missed a pass intended for him as he beat Washington State's cornerback Darrien Molton during the first quarter at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's quarterback Mitch Leidner ran for a first down during the second quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's linebacker Jonathan Celestin, left, and Minnesota's defensive lineman Scott Ekpe sacked Washington State's quarterback Luke Falk during the fourth quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's running back Rodney Smith jumped into the end zone for a touchdown during the first fourth quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's Tracy Claeys disputed a call during the second quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's running back Shannon Brooks ran over Washington State's cornerback Marcellus Pippins during the fourth quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's wide receiver Rashad Still missed a pass intended for him as Washington State's cornerback Marcellus Pippins put on defensive pressure during the third quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's running back Shannon Brooks made a grab in the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's running back Shannon Brooks celebrated a a touchdown during the third quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's defense took down Washington State's running back Gerard Wicks during the fourth quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's defensive back Jalen Myrick celebrated a tackle during the first quarter as they took on Washington State at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky held the Holiday Bowl trophy alongside the team after hey defeated Washington State 17-12 at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

Gallery: Minnesota's head coach Tracy Claeys received the Holiday Bowl trophy alongside the team after they defeated Washington State 17-12 at Qualcomm Stadium for the San Diego Holiday Bowl, Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in San Diego, CA.

– For a team that considered boycotting the Holiday Bowl, the Gophers played Tuesday night like they never intended to miss it.

And for a coach who has wondered aloud about his future, Tracy Claeys showed he still can get his team to block out distractions and play.

With the defense frustrating Washington State’s high-powered passing offense, the Gophers got two hard-to-believe bounces and held on to beat the Cougars 17-12 at Qualcomm Stadium.

Emmit Carpenter made a first-half field goal, even though it bounced off the right upright, and Mitch Leidner had a near interception get deflected right into the waiting hands of Shannon Brooks for a touchdown.

With a little more than two minutes remaining, Rodney Smith added a 9-yard touchdown run, pretty much sealing the victory for Minnesota. Washington State kept things interesting.

The Gophers finished 9-4 on the season, giving them nine wins for the first time since they went 10-3 under Glen Mason in 2003.

Entering the game, Washington State ranked second nationally in passing offense (370.8 yards per game) and 14th in scoring offense (40.3 points per game).

But the Gophers held them to 264 passing yards and a season low for points.

Washington State led 6-3 at halftime, but the Gophers had held the Cougars without a first-half touchdown, something that hadn’t happened to Mike Leach’s team all season.

The Cougars started the second half with a momentum building drive, getting three first downs. But Blake Cashman came up with a huge sack on third-and-2, forcing a punt.

The Gophers took over at their own 16 and went 84 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

– right to Brooks.

A Minnesota team that had seen its share of bad bowl bounces, suddenly got one of the best bounces imaginable. The Gophers led 10-6 with less than four minutes to play in the third quarter.

But the football gods never seem to smile on the Gophers for long. On the next drive, they lost cornerback Coney Durr and Steven Richardson to leg injuries. Durr is a true freshman who was making his first collegiate start, with four of the team’s top six defensive backs out with suspensions.

To replace Durr, the Gophers had to turn to another seldom used cornerback, redshirt freshman Zo Craighton. But Minnesota’s defense kept doing its thing.

With 3:19 remaining, Washington State went for it on fourth down near midfield. Quarterback Luke Falk held the ball for what seemed like an eternity, unable to find an open receiver, before flinging the ball down field.

Safety Adekunle Ayinde made the interception and took the ball all the way into Washington State’s end zone, but replays showed he stepped out of bounds at the 31-yard line.

The Gophers didn’t blink, with Brooks delivering some big runs before Smith finished off the drive with his touchdown run.

After winning last year’s Quick Lane Bowl against Central Michigan, Minnesota now has its first two-game bowl winning streak since it won three in a row from 2002-2004, beating Arkansas, Oregon and Alabama.

This one was played before an uneasy fan base, unsure about Claeys’ future.

Gophers players boycotted all team activities on Dec. 15, in protest of the way the university administration handled the suspension of 10 players in connection with an alleged Sept. 2 sexual assault. Claeys tweeted his support for the players, seemingly aligning himself against the administration.

By the fourth quarter of the Holiday Bowl, more than 1,900 people had signed a petition on moveon.org, calling for Claeys’ termination. A separate petition to keep Claeys had more than 100 signatures.

Gophers quarterback Mitch Leidner ran for a first down against Washington State during the second quarter Tuesday in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego.

The temperature reached 70 degrees on a gorgeous December day in San Diego, and it was still 64 at kickoff, as the sun started setting beneath Qualcomm Stadium’s cement walls.

Washington State had the bigger fan turnout, after selling about 7,800 tickets through the school, compared to 2,600 for Minnesota. There was mostly scattered seating throughout the upper deck in the 70,500-seat stadium. The announced attendance was 48,704.