The national reservation system for permits to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness crashed Wednesday morning shortly after it opened.

Outfitters had complained loudly about changes to the system this year and warned supervisors at the U.S. Forest Service that the crush of first-come, first-served online reservations would overwhelm the capacity at recreation.gov — the same website used for booking reservations to national parks.

“We don’t know why this happened,’’ forest wilderness program manager Ann Schwaller of the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a message to outfitters, resort owners and other permitting cooperators around the BWCA. “We are sick over it as well.’’

She said in her memo that the Forest Service will reverse all transactions that went through before the system failed. The system opened at 9 a.m. At 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, all the website said was “Registrations Closed,’’ and referred to technical difficulties. Schwaller told outfitters an updated message for the website was in the works.

Kerry Davis, owner of White Iron Beach Resort in Ely, said many Forest Service cooperators tried to warn the agency that the elimination of a lottery registration system for highly coveted permits to motorized portions of the BWCA would be problematic. Under the lottery system, BWCA users, outfitters, resort owners and other cooperators submitted permit applications over a four-week and waited for the results in February.

Davis said that service brought in important business to many permitting cooperators. They believed slower internet service in canoe country would put them at a disadvantage in the first-come, first-service online registration for 2019.

He said lots of individuals and business owners who live around the BWCA blocked out time to go online for the opening bell of new system, which included a reservation-by-telephone option.

“A big waste of time,’’ Davis said. “We all tried to tell them this would happen.’’

Kristina Reichenbach, a spokeswoman for the Superior National Forest, said Wednesday morning that her office was aware that the reservation system crashed, but wasn’t sure what the technical problems are.

“We’re working closely … to try to get things figured out,” she said, adding that she expected an update on the problem Wednesday afternoon.

Reservations and permits are required for more than 100,000 camping, fishing and hunting enthusiasts who visit the million-acre wilderness from May 1 through Sept. 30. The Forest Service in recent years phased out the lottery system for BWCA canoe visitors. Those 42,000 permits each year were being issued online and by phone on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bob Timmons contributed to this story.