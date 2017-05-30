Republican legislative leaders embarked on a four city tour of greater Minnesota Tuesday to tout the accomplishments of the recently concluded legislative session — and pressure Gov. Mark Dayton to sign their bills.

As Dayton weighs whether to sign or veto the 10 major bills the GOP-controlled Legislature passed that make up the state’s next two-year, $46 billion budget, House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, led a small delegation to Rochester, Mankato, Morehead and Duluth.

“From day one, we set out to make this session the most productive in recent history, and we accomplished that goal for Minnesotans,” said Gazelka, citing tax cuts, transportation funding and legislation to ensure Minnesota is in compliance with the federal Real ID law and can board planes with a driver’s license rather than a passport.

But all the sunny talk was joined by subtle warnings to the second-term DFL governor not to veto the bills.

Republicans added a provision to a bill funding key government agencies requiring Dayton to sign their $650 million tax cut; otherwise, the Department of Revenue won’t be funded.

“We certainly wanted there to be consequences if a tax bill wasn’t signed,” Daudt said. Dayton vetoed a similarly sized tax cut bill in 2016, citing a drafting error.

Daudt acknowledged that Dayton made no assurances he would sign the bills during weeks of intense, closed door negotiations, but Daudt said, “We worked hand-in-hand with the governor to get bills he could and would sign.”

Daudt also warned that Dayton’s negotiating position would not improve were he to veto bills, leaving swaths of his administration unfunded as of July 1: “I don’t see things getting any easier if he were to not sign the bills,” he said.

Even the itinerary of Tuesday’s GOP tour seemed structured to place pressure on the DFL governor — the stops are some of the final redoubts of DFL influence in greater Minnesota, which has gone increasingly Republican in recent years.

Dayton said during a Friday news conference he would spend the weekend reviewing the bills and consulting staff before making a decision by midnight Tuesday.

The pressure on Dayton is coming from both directions: Beginning last week and through the weekend, progressives urged Dayton to veto several of the bills.

The Minnesota Environmental Partnership urged him to veto the natural resources budget bill, saying its “proposals to defund programs, weaken protections, limit public participation and subvert municipal efforts to move forward are numbered in the dozens.”

The DFL leads of the House and Senate transportation committees urged a veto of the transportation bill that spends an additional $300 million on roads and bridges in the next two years, with still more money in a borrowing package of public works projects. Rep. Frank Hornstein and Sen. Scott Dibble, both Minneapolis DFLers, said the transportation package lacks a new revenue source and underfunds transit, citing other flaws, as well.

Following a stream of immigrant rights groups and labor leaders, DFL Chairman Ken Martin urged a veto of a public safety budget bill that includes language barring the state from giving driver’s licenses to Minnesotans who are undocumented immigrants.

“As an ally of Minnesota’s diverse immigrant communities, I want to bring awareness to how devastating this policy is to immigrant families throughout our state,” Martin said on Facebook.