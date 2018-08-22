The Vikings are hosting free-agent safety George Iloka on Wednesday, a league source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Iloka, 28, was released by the Bengals last weekend in a move that cleared more than $5 million from Cincinnati’s salary cap. Now Iloka’s former defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, could add him to the NFL’s reigning No. 1 defense.

How Iloka could fit into the Vikings’ defense, and salary cap, remains to be seen. The Vikings began Wednesday with $10,442,967 in cap room for this season. The six-year veteran was set to count $6.2 million against the Bengals’ cap before he was released.

The Vikings first made a run at signing Iloka during 2016 free agency, even making him a contract offer that didn’t reach the height of his eventual five-year, $30 million deal that he was just released from in Cincinnati.

Iloka, who is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, has nine interceptions in 79 career starts since the Bengals drafted him in the fifth round out of Boise State.

NFL Media first reported Iloka’s visit to the Vikings.