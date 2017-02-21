Minnesota does not collect adequate information to monitor programs that spend more than $2 billion annually on care and services for the elderly and people with disabilities, according to a legislative auditor report released Tuesday.

The state Medical Assistance program spent about $2.4 billion in fiscal year 2015 for services designed to help 64,000 Minnesotans live more independently in the community, rather than in institutions. However, the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) does not provide adequate financial oversight of the organizations that provide the services, nor does it adequately regulate the workers who go into people's homes, the report said.

While Minnesota spends more per capita on such services than other states, the auditor also concluded that the state "has not been overly successful" in helping people with disabilities live or work in integrated settings.

While Minnesota's spending on community-based services has grown, the state has fallen behind most of the nation in the integration of people with disabilities into the general workforce. Only 13 percent of Minnesotans with intellectual and developmental disabilities work in the community alongside people without disabilities.

"While Minnesota has relatively high employment rates among people with disabilities, data suggest it has one of the more segregated workforces for people with disabilities in the country," the report said.

The state's top auditor recommended requiring DHS to periodically collect data on staffing in home and community-based settings, and to increase its regulation over workers who provide social services in people's homes. State lawmakers and DHS should also adopt a common set of financial reporting requirements and menu of services for home and community-based services, the auditor recommended.

Home- and community-based services help older people and those with disabilities with personal care and household tasks, so that they can live more independently. They offer an alternative to nursing homes, hospitals, or other long-term care settings.

