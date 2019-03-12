Mike Zimmer’s first Vikings draft pick will play for the Jets next season.

Anthony Barr, the four-time Pro Bowl selection, is expected to sign a lucrative multi-year contract with the New York Jets when free agency officially begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. central, according to multiple reports.

Early reports in New York have Barr moving back to the 3-4 outside linebacker role, which he played at UCLA, meaning he’ll rush the passer more. He converted to stack linebacker when he was drafted ninth overall by the Vikings in 2014.

The Vikings now have an opening in the starting lineup to address. Barr is the only linebacker out of contract from last year’s roster, which saw Eric Wilson emerge in his second season as a spot starter. Eric Kendricks, Ben Gedeon, Kentrell Brothers, Devante Downs and Reshard Cliett are also under contract.

For what it’s worth, here’s how the #Vikings defense fared in three games without Anthony Barr in ’18: -16.3 points/game

-262.3 yards/game

-19.7 first downs/game

-5 takeaways vs. NO, vs. DET and at CHI — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) March 12, 2019

Barr played in 74 of 83 games in Minnesota, exiting with 230 combined tackles (30 for a loss), 13.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 23 pass deflections, two interceptions and a touchdown.

Of course, Barr might best be known for his 2017 hit that broke the collarbone of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, essentially ending his season.

Barr’s pass-rushing potential was always greater than his results for the Vikings. He was often credited by coaches for drawing opponents’ attention in pass protection schemes, but he never topped the four sacks he had as a rookie in 2014.

Lack of top-end production is partly usage. Zimmer is methodical in his blitz calls and doesn’t lean on them heavily. It means Barr, while twice ranking as the most effective blitzing linebacker by Pro Football Focus, only cracked the top 10 in blitzes once during his five seasons in Minnesota.

That should change in New York.