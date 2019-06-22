Even though Nell Rojas turned to marathoning a bit late in life, she's finding her running niche.

In just her second 26.2-mile race, the 31-year-old from Boulder, Colo., won the 43rd Grandma's Marathon in 2 hours, 28 minutes, 6 seconds Saturday morning. It's the fourth-best time in race history.

Amazing Kenyan Margaret Njuguna, a grandmother, was runner up -- at age 49 -- in 2:31:12 and Sophie Seward, 22, of Peru, Ind., ninth last year, was third in 2:33:21. Former course record holder Sarah Kiptoo, 29, of Kenya was 10th in 2:38:46.

In the men's race, the reign of four-time defending champion Elisha Barno of Kenya ended in the 43rd Grandma's Marathon on Saturday morning.

Countryman Boniface Kongin, 29, won in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 56 seconds. Andrew Colley, 28, of Blowing Rock, N.C., was second in 2:12:13.

Barno, 33, had entered Grandma's Marathon four times and won four times. Course record holder Dominic Ondoro of Kenya was also entered. Neither finished in the top 10.

Kongin had entered after the elite field had been closed and was wearing No. 7110. He's been living in Duluth since April 22.

This has been a breaking news update

DULUTH — Husband and wife, Tyler and Katy Jermann of Burnsville, Minn., are on the same running schedule. And when in the same road race, in order to compare finishing times, Katy gets a handicap of 35 seconds per mile.

On Saturday morning, Katy Jermann won the 29th Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon women’s title and bested her husband along the North Shore with a significant personal-best performance.

An ideal weather morning also led to a repeat victory by Kenyan Panuel Mkungo in 1 hour, 2 minutes and 37 seconds. Each won $3,000 from a prize money purse of $21,600. A field of 9,237 was greeted with a partly sunny, 54-degree day at the 6:15 a.m. start, with a bonus northeast 8 mph tailwind.

“This is like a hometown race, living in Minnesota, I was smiling the whole way,” said Katy Jermann, who grew up in Iowa, is a 2015 Iowa State graduate and competes for Team Minnesota USA. “It was beautiful; some of the best conditions I’ve run in.”

Katy German was first in 1:10:27, crushing her previous best of 1:12:11 set May 5 in Pittsburgh. Tyler Jermann, 26, was fourth in the men’s race in 1:03:31.

Bethany Sachtleben, 27, was second in the women’s race in 1:10:43 and Lexi Zeis, 23, of Boulder, Colo., third in 1:12:42.

Katy Jermann fits running into a busy schedule which includes part-time teaching at Level Up Academy Charter School in White Bear Lake, coaching at Minneapolis Washburn High School and working for the TC Running Company.

Mkungo, 25, who grew up in Mombasa and trains in Eldoret and has been living recently in Coon Rapids, ran nearly the entire 13.1 miles alone.

Alan Peterson, 27, of Chicago was just 29 seconds behind in 1:03:06 and Joseph Moore, 35, of Manhattan, Kan., was third in 1:03:22.

“I knew this was going to be competitive. Starting at Mile 6, I tried to start pushing (the pace),” said Mkungo, who ran a best of 1:01:51 in a Nairobi half marathon in March. “I knew my colleagues were coming very fast. I was looking back and saw five guys and I said “You have to go.’ “

Mkungo is the first repeat Garry Bjorklund men’s winner since Ryan Meissen of River Falls, Wis., in 2004 and 2005. Katy Jermann is the first Minnesota resident women’s winner since Katie McGregor of Savage in 2011.

After two straight half-marathon victories in Duluth, Mkungo hinted that he’d return in 2020 to run Grandma’s Marathon.

In the wheelchair race division, course records were rewritten as teammates Aaron Pike and Susannah Scaroni, based in Champaign and Urbana, Ill., repeated as champions.

Pike, 33, won a third straight title in an unofficial 1 hour, 20 minutes, 58 seconds, breaking Joshua George’s course mark of 1:22:55 in 2012.

Scaroni, 28, led the women’s field in 1:30:41, shattering Amanda McGrory’s record of 1:36:39, also in 2012. Each winner earned $2,000.

The women’s world best is 1:28:17 by Switzerland’s Manuela Schar, set in the 2017 Boston Marathon. Grandma’s and Boston are point-to-point courses with a net elevation drop, which makes race results ineligible for world records.