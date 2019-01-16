WASHINGTON — Rep. Dean Phillips will join a bipartisan group of House members scheduled to meet Wednesday with President Donald Trump at the White House to talk about the federal government shutdown.

The Minnesota Democrat is attending the morning meeting in the White House Situation Room. The White House invited members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers that Phillips joined upon taking office earlier in January.

“Congress has offered meaningful solutions and it’s time for the President to end this shutdown so that we can get to the work of securing our borders and ports and passing comprehensive, bipartisan immigration reform,” Phillips said in a statement. “That is the message I will carry to The White House today.”

Phillips, who unseated Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen in part by linking him to Trump, has said since joining Congress that he wants to see more cooperation between the parties. He also said he’d like to see more rank-and-file members involved in solving political standoffs like the shutdown, rather than just the top congressional leaders.

The partial shutdown is now in its 26th day, with no indication that Democrats are willing to support Trump’s demand for federal money to build a Mexico border wall. The president has said repeatedly he won’t sign bills to reopen shuttered federal agencies until that happens.

Phillips talked about his interest in joining the Problem Solvers Caucus while still on the campaign trail. The group’s membership of about four dozen moderate lawmakers has typically tried to keep its membership evenly split between the two parties.