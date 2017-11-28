Minneapolis City Council Member Abdi Warsame's Election Day victory will stand, after an attorney for his opponent withdrew a challenge to the results midway through a ballot recount Tuesday.

Challenger Mohamud Noor requested the recount and paid a $7,000 deposit last week to make it happen after he was defeated by 239 votes at the end of a contentious campaign.

The recount started Tuesday morning, when election staff wheeled a dolly stacked with boxes of ballots out of a locked room to a table where they were counted and then sent to tables where staff, under observation from representatives of the two campaigns, sorted the ballots into piles for each candidate.

The recount focused first on three precincts in the Sixth Ward, and when those showed that Noor wasn't making progress toward closing the gap, his attorney withdrew the challenge.

The room was quiet, with stretches where the only sound was the rustling of the paper ballots.

The recount was public and took place at the Early Vote Center, 217 S. Third St. in downtown Minneapolis.

