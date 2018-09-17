Toasty temperatures in northern and north central Minnesota broke records Sunday, including one set nearly a century ago.

In Brainerd, the mercury climbed to 89 Sunday, beating a record of 82 set in 2015. It reached 87 in International Falls, beating a record high of 85 set in 1922, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Duluth.

The average high for Brainerd this time of year is 69 degrees, while 65 degrees is typical in International Falls, said Bryan Howell, an NWS meteorologist in Duluth.

A warm front has been sitting over the state for the last couple days, Howell said, but a cold front was coming in Sunday night, bringing Duluth’s forecast for Monday in line with average temperatures.

Does the heat affect the timing of seasonal changes? Howell said that in theory, warm temperatures can delay the changing of leaf colors. But since we’ve had a few cool nights recently, he said he believes the fall foliage transition should stay on track.

In fact, leaves are already changing north of Duluth, he said.