A dome of hot air hanging over much of middle America broke Dust Bowl-era records in the Twin Cities Monday and forced Memorial Day revelers to retreat indoors and to the water to dodge the triple-digit heat.

“There are quite a few records we broke,” said National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Eric Ahasic.

Monday marked the earliest date in recorded history in the Twin Cities to reach 100 degrees and is also only the second time the area has cracked the triple-digit threshold in May. The previous records trace back to the Dust Bowl.

The Twin Cities also logged the warmest May 28 and Memorial Day, creeping above the 98-degree record set in 1934.

As sizzling temperatures and swampy humidity hung over much of the state, weather officials issued an excessive heat warning for the seven-county metro area that extended into Monday evening.

Meteorologists warned residents that “heat illnesses are likely,” with children, the elderly and those active outdoors especially at risk.

The heat pushed residents to crowd into water parks, around lakes and retreat indoors for relief.

Earlier on Monday, when the mercury climbed above 90 degrees, the Twin Cities also broke a record for the longest streak of 90-degree days in May. The metro area has now cracked the 90-degree threshold five days in a row, according to the National Weather Service.

And Tuesday temperatures could make that six in a row, Ahasic said.

All this heat so early in the year has meteorologists keeping an eye out for drought.

“There is some correlation between very warm Mays and bad drought years,” Ahasic said. “It’s something we will have to watch out for as we get deeper in the summer.”

Relief is in sight, Ahasic said: That sweltering dome of air will soon slide off to the east, pushing temperatures down to the 80s for much of this week — still about 10-degrees above normal for this time of year.