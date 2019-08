MINNEAPOLIS

CNM Inc., doing business as Cabinets by Choice, Choice Architectural Millwork and Choice Wood Co., 3300 Gorham Av., St. Louis Park; filed Aug. 19, 19-42507; assets, $144,407; liabilities, $5,454,976. Nils K. Smaby, president.

Ronald Joseph Weber, as surety for Weber Computer Supply Co., Minnesota Computer & Office Supply and Ibuyofficesupply.com, and Carolyn Keup Weber, 4455 S. Bluebell Trail, Medina, filed Aug. 19, 19-42520; Chap. 7; assets, $1,215,921; liabilities, $4,732,006.

Strokin LLC, 8085 Century Blvd., Chaska; filed Aug. 21, 19-42546; Chap. 7; assets, $500; liabilities, $865,458. Mark Platt, chief manager.

Import Specialties Inc., doing business as Heartland America, 8085 Century Blvd., Chaska; filed Aug. 22, 19-42563; Chap. 11; no schedules filed. Mark Platt, CEO.

ST. PAUL

Lynn Marie Bounds, as surety for Edge Fitness Inc., doing business as EvolvHealth (independent sales), Rochester, Minn.; filed Aug. 16, 19-32597; Chap. 7; assets, $195,316; liabilities, $1,124,019.

Steven M. Theobald, doing business as Theobald Fencing, Eitzen, Minn.; filed Aug. 19, 19-32608; Chap. 7; assets, $137,600; liabilities, $51,891.

Jessica Rose Sheets, doing business as Dairy Queen of Tracy, Tracy, Minn.; filed Aug. 20, 19-32620; Chap. 7; assets, $7,000; liabilities, $411,964.

Thad Wilderson and Associates P.A., 1015 Washburn Av. N., Minneapolis; filed Aug. 20, 19-32622; Chap. 7; assets, $0; liabilities, $187,041. Thad Wilderson, CEO.

Brian Thomas Russell, formerly doing business as Urban Finds and Urban Finds & Bistro, Owatonna, Minn.; filed Aug. 20, 19-32631; Chap. 7; assets, $14,403; liabilities, $200,617.