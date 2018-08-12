MINNEAPOLIS
Michael George LaDue and Shelley Jo LaDue, as surety for On Eagles Wings Charters Inc., 10649 Vessey Road, Bloomington; filed Aug. 6, 18-42522; Chap. 7; assets, $10,568; liabilities, $505,938.
Michael John Kasbohm, as surety for Spetech Inc., 12918 Cardinal Creek Road, Eden Prairie; filed Aug. 7, 18-42537; Chap. 7; assets, $481,356; liabilities, $521,242.
Craig A. Benson, as surety for Gusset Design, Micra Enterprises Inc., Micra Manufacturing and Micra Properties LLC, 2022 144th Lane NE., Ham Lake; filed Aug. 7, 18-42540; Chap. 7; assets, $629,662; liabilities, $2,125,240.
ST. PAUL
Gabriel Michael Boullt, as surety for Protect Painters of St. Paul, and Annette Marie Boullt, 5633 Ozark Av. N., Oak Park Heights; filed Aug. 9, 18-32530; Chap. 7; assets, $84,295; liabilities, $164,207.
