MINNEAPOLIS
Michael Alan Booth and Jessica Ann Booth, as surety for Boss Pizza LLC, 16448 Uranimite St. NW., Ramsey; filed Feb. 28, 18-40563; Chap. 7; assets, $235,432; liabilities, $499,810.
