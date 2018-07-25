And then there were four.

The Lynx picked up another All-Star Wednesday when forward Rebekkah Brunson was added to Saturday’s game at Target Center team by WNBA president Lisa Borders as an injury replacement for Los Angeles star Nneka Ogwumike, who is sick.

That means the Lynx have four players in the game: Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, Sylvia Fowles and Brunson, who will make her fifth All-Star Game appearance, her fourth as a Lynx player.

"Naturally I'm thrilled,'' Reeve said. "I'm disappointed for the player who can't participate. But for us to have four of five (Lynx starters) -- and Brunson was the next-leading vote-getter -- is just great.''

Brunson and Moore will play on Team (Candace) Parker while Augustus and Fowles will be on team (Elena) Delle Donne.

It will be the fourth time the Lynx have had four players in the game, a league record (2011, 2013 and last year were the others). No other tam in league history has had four or more players named more than once. Only Connecticut (five in 2006), Detroit (2005), Houston (2006) and New York (1999) have sent four players to the game.

A 14-year veteran, Brunson is averaging 7.1 points and 7.3 rebounds this season. In a July 5 victory over Los Angeles, she surpassed Tamika Catchings as the league’s all-time leading rebounder. With 15 points and 12 rebounds that night, she lodged the 82nd double-double of her career, sixth on the all-time list.

Reeve credited her team's social media people for promoting Lynx players during the voting process and the fans for their votes. Now she'll have the pleasure of watching four of her players in the game Saturday afternoon.

"You know, obviously, in the twilight of her career, every All-Star Game appearance becomes so meaningful,'' Reeve said.