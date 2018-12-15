StarTribune

The Star Tribune's 23rd annual look at Minnesota's nonprofit businesses shows again the sector's economic force. Some of these organizations are big competitors in their fields, with CEOs making high six-figure or seven-figure salaries. Revenue for the 100 largest nonprofits rose 10.5 percent last year to $58.1 billion, with health care and educational organizations making up nearly three-quarters of the list. They also employ 313,407 people, a slight decrease from last year. Long term, the nonprofit sector has grown from 8 percent in 1993 to 12 percent of the state's workforce in 2017, according to the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits.

The overall ranking of this company is 1

Mayo Clinic

A medical education and research center and integrated healthcare system

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 2 Rochester mayo.edu

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: The Mayo Clinic announced in August that Dr. Gianrico Farrugia would succeed Dr. John Noseworthy as CEO at the end of the 2018

Company financial details

$12B in revenue
9% change from 2017
$11.3B in expenses
$707M in excess
Headshot for John Noseworthy

Leadership details

John Noseworthy
CEO
$3.2M in compensation
13% change from 2017
0.03% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 2

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota

Chartered in 1933, BCBSM is Minnesota's first and largest health plan. Approximately 2.9 million members are enrolled in Blue Cross branded health plans or plans administered by affiliated companies.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 1 Eagan bluecrossmn.com

Financial: BCBSMN's total revenue excludes premiums from self insured accounts. Including those premuims total revenue was $12.5 billion and expenses were $11.4 billion. Source Aware Integrated Inc.'s GAAP financial statements via Moody's
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Guyette stepped down as CEO in March. Kathleen Blatz served as interim CEO until BCBSMN named Craig Sammit CEO effective in July.

Company financial details

$6.7B in revenue
6% change from 2017
$5.4B in expenses
$50M in excess
Headshot for Michael Guyette

Leadership details

Michael Guyette
former P, CEO
$3.6M in compensation
15% change from 2017
0.07% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 3

HealthPartners Inc.

an integrated system of health care delivery and health care financing organizations, and is one of the largest consumer-governed organizations in the country.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 4 Minneapolis healthpartners.com

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Walsh's compensation does not include deferred compensation of $68,020 distributed in 2017 but earned and reported in prior years.

Company financial details

$6.6B in revenue
10% change from 2017
$6.5B in expenses
$175.5M in excess
Headshot for Andrea Walsh

Leadership details

Andrea Walsh
P, CEO
$1.3M in compensation
0.02% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 4

Fairview Health Services

Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 6 Minneapolis fairview.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$5.6B in revenue
62% change from 2017
$5.2B in expenses
$456.9M in excess
Headshot for James Hereford

Leadership details

James Hereford
President & CEO
$1.4M in compensation
0.03% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 5

Allina Health System

An integrated hospital, clinic and specialty healthcare organization doing business as Allina Health.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 5 Minneapolis alllinahealth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$4.3B in revenue
4% change from 2017
$4.1B in expenses
$173.1M in excess
Headshot for Penny Wheeler

Leadership details

Penny Wheeler
President & Chief Executive Officer
$2.3M in compensation
10% change from 2017
0.05% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 6

Medica

health insurer

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 3 Minnetonka medica.com

Financial: The revenue decrease was due to Medica dropping a large contract to manage care in public health insurance programs funded by the state and federal government. Medica's figures do not include premium equivalent revenue, which was reported for 2016.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Naylor became president and CEO in Feb, 2017 succeeding David Tilford

Company financial details

$3.8B in revenue
-17% change from 2017
$3.7B in expenses
$166.6M in excess
Headshot for John Naylor

Leadership details

John Naylor
P, CEO
$1.4M in compensation
0.04% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 7

UCare

UCare offers Medicare, Medicaid and Individual and Family health plans to more than 400,000 members.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 8 Minneapolis

Financial: UCare's revenue increase was due to winning a large contract to manage care in public health insurance programs funded by the state and federal government.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Mark Traynor succeeded Jim Eppel as president and CEO on April 10, 2017

Company financial details

$2.7B in revenue
61% change from 2017
$2.7B in expenses
$87.3M in excess
Headshot for Mark Traynor

Leadership details

Mark Traynor
P, CEO
$897.7k in compensation
0.03% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 8

Essentia Health

A multistate nonprofit health care system

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 7 Duluth essentiahealth.org

Financial: This information is from Essentia Health's consolidated financial statements.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.

Company financial details

$2.1B in revenue
4% change from 2017
$2.1B in expenses
$11M in excess
Headshot for David Herman

Leadership details

David Herman
Chief Executive Officer
$1.6M in compensation
-7% change from 2017
0.08% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 9

CentraCare Health

A health care system including St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Clinic, CentraCare Health Services, Sauk Centre, Melrose and Long Prairie

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 9 St Cloud CentraCare.com

Financial: The data is a combination of six separately filed 990's.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$1.4B in revenue
15% change from 2017
$1.3B in expenses
$86.3M in excess
Headshot for Kenneth Holmen

Leadership details

Kenneth Holmen
President/CEO
$1.3M in compensation
17% change from 2017
0.1% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 10

Hennepin Healthcare System Inc.

A nationally recognized comprehensive healthcare system, public teaching hospital, primary and specialty care clinics, home nursing, hospice, pharmacies, EMS service, and Level l Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center. A component unit of Hennepin County.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 11 Minneapolis hennepinhealthcare.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$1B in revenue
4% change from 2017
$1B in expenses
-$19.9M in excess
Headshot for Jon Pryor

Leadership details

Jon Pryor
Chief Executive Officer
$824.8k in compensation
-6% change from 2017
0.08% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 11

North Memorial Health Care

An independent health care system

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 12 Robbinsdale northmemorial.com

Financial: North Memorial Health Care information is taken from the consolidated financial statement which includes North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$929.9M in revenue
4% change from 2017
$935.5M in expenses
$35.4M in excess
Headshot for J. Kevin Croston

Leadership details

J. Kevin Croston
CEO
$1M in compensation
-3% change from 2017
0.11% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 12

Children's Minnesota

A speciality hospital that champions the special health needs of children and their families and provides high-quality, family centered pediatric services.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 13 undefined childrensmn.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Bonar Jr. retired in December 2017 his compensation does not include deferred compensation of $166,192 distributed in 2017 but earned and reported in prior years. He did get $622,740 severance payment

Company financial details

$909M in revenue
8% change from 2017
$823.2M in expenses
$85.9M in excess
Headshot for Robert Bonar, Jr.

Leadership details

Robert Bonar, Jr.
CEO
$2.3M in compensation
52% change from 2017
0.28% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 13

University of Minnesota Physicians

a multi-specialty physician organization providing quality patient focused care.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 14 Minneapolis umphysicians.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$555.4M in revenue
6% change from 2017
$549.6M in expenses
$5.8M in excess
Headshot for Barbara Daniels

Leadership details

Barbara Daniels
CEO
$782.2k in compensation
-3% change from 2017
0.14% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 14

St. Luke's Hospital of Duluth

To serve as a leading healthcare provider of quality healthcare services in our surrounding region.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 15 Duluth slhduluth.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$470.8M in revenue
9% change from 2017
$452M in expenses
$18.8M in excess
Headshot for John Strange

Leadership details

John Strange
President/CEO
$875k in compensation
7% change from 2017
0.19% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 15

University of St. Thomas

A comprehensive, coeducational, Catholic university

Education 2017 ranking: 17 St Paul stthomas.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$405.5M in revenue
9% change from 2017
$371.7M in expenses
$33.8M in excess
Headshot for Dr. Julie Sullivan

Leadership details

Dr. Julie Sullivan
President
$730.1k in compensation
2% change from 2017
0.2% of expenses

National Marrow Donor Program

Facilitates marrow and umbilical cord blood transplants

Social services 2017 ranking: 16 Minneapolis bethematch.org

Financial: Our most recent filed 990 is 2016 990, next filing deadline will August 2019
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$391M in revenue
0% change from 2017
$365.1M in expenses
$25.9M in excess
Headshot for Jeffrey Chell

Leadership details

Jeffrey Chell
CEO
$1M in compensation
4% change from 2017
0.28% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 17

Presbyterian Homes and Services

Provides housing, healthcare and related services to older adults

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 18 Roseville preshomes.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: Compensation includes deferred compensation earned in previous years.

Company financial details

$390.6M in revenue
6% change from 2017
$368.7M in expenses
$21.9M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Daniel Lindh
Chief Executive Officer
$813.1k in compensation
-11% change from 2017
0.22% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 18

Ridgeview Medical Center

An independent, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 21 Waconia ridgeviewmedical.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$272.1M in revenue
13% change from 2017
$266.7M in expenses
$5.4M in excess
Headshot for Michael Phelps

Leadership details

Michael Phelps
President & Chief Executive Officer
$1.5M in compensation
0.56% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 19

Benedictine Health System

A Catholic, non-profit health system offering health and housing services to aging adults. BHS owns and manages more than 40 senior living communities in five Midwestern states.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 19 Cambridge bhshealth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: Chapin retired on Jan. 1, 2018 and was succeed by Jerry Carley

Company financial details

$266.3M in revenue
5% change from 2017
$262.7M in expenses
-$1.4M in excess
Headshot for Rocklon Chapin

Leadership details

Rocklon Chapin
former CEO
$438.5k in compensation
-25% change from 2017
0.17% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 20

Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare

Diagnosis and treatment of children and adolescents with disabilities and complex medical conditions

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 20 St Paul Gillettechildrens.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$244.7M in revenue
1% change from 2017
$236.8M in expenses
$8M in excess
Headshot for Barbara Joers

Leadership details

Barbara Joers
President & CEO
$816k in compensation
-6% change from 2017
0.34% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 21

Carleton College

private liberal arts college

Education 2017 ranking: 22 Northfield carleton.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$226.8M in revenue
6% change from 2017
$186.1M in expenses
$40.7M in excess
Headshot for Steven Poskanzer

Leadership details

Steven Poskanzer
President
$572.5k in compensation
1% change from 2017
0.31% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 22

Scholarship America, Inc.

A scholarship and education support organization working to mobilize America through scholarships and other supports to make post-secondary success possible for all.

Education 2017 ranking: 24 MInneapolis scholarshipamerica.org

Financial: Figures provided combine the National organization and Affiliate (Group) 990 data
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$219.1M in revenue
9% change from 2017
$208.2M in expenses
$11M in excess
Headshot for Robert Ballard

Leadership details

Robert Ballard
President and CEO
$300.6k in compensation
-7% change from 2017
0.14% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 23

St. Olaf College

A private four-year liberal arts college

Education 2017 ranking: 25 Northfield stolaf.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.

Company financial details

$214.2M in revenue
8% change from 2017
$191.5M in expenses
$22.7M in excess
Headshot for David Anderson

Leadership details

David Anderson
President
$421.5k in compensation
5% change from 2017
0.22% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 24

Olmsted Medical Center

An integrated health care system including a 61 bed hospital.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 23 Rochester olmmed.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$206M in revenue
0% change from 2017
$195.1M in expenses
$10.9M in excess
Headshot for Kathryn Lombardo

Leadership details

Kathryn Lombardo
President
$632.1k in compensation
5% change from 2017
0.32% of expenses

YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities

A leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

Social services 2017 ranking: 31 Minneapolis ymcamn.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

Company financial details

$185.2M in revenue
20% change from 2017
$162.5M in expenses
$22.7M in excess
Headshot for Glen Gunderson

Leadership details

Glen Gunderson
President and CEO
$644.8k in compensation
12% change from 2017
0.4% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 26

Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider and publisher that includes a research center, graduate school, education for medical professionals, a unique children's program and an institute for recovery advocacy.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 26 City hazeldenbettyford.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$183.9M in revenue
1% change from 2017
$191.6M in expenses
-$7.7M in excess
Headshot for Mark Mishek

Leadership details

Mark Mishek
President and CEO
$657k in compensation
-3% change from 2017
0.34% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 27

Ecumen

Provides senior housing and services in Minnesota and surrounding states.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 28 Shoreview ecumen.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$177.4M in revenue
6% change from 2017
$170M in expenses
$7.4M in excess
Headshot for Kathryn Roberts

Leadership details

Kathryn Roberts
CEO and President
$654.3k in compensation
2% change from 2017
0.38% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 28

Macalester College

A four-year highly-selective liberal arts college

Education 2017 ranking: 29 St Paul macalester.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.

Company financial details

$173M in revenue
8% change from 2017
$168.5M in expenses
$4.5M in excess
Headshot for Brian Rosenberg

Leadership details

Brian Rosenberg
President
$795.7k in compensation
3% change from 2017
0.47% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 29

Gustavus Adolphus College

A liberal arts college

Education 2017 ranking: 30 St Peter gustavus.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.

Company financial details

$155.9M in revenue
-1% change from 2017
$133.2M in expenses
$22.7M in excess
Headshot for Rebecca Bergman

Leadership details

Rebecca Bergman
President
$419.5k in compensation
-4% change from 2017
0.32% of expenses

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota

A statewide organization dedicated to expressing the love of Christ for all people through service that inspires hope, changes lives and builds community. Serving one in 65 Minnesotans: children and families, people with disabilities and older adults.

Social services 2017 ranking: 34 St Paul

Financial: Financial information includes Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, the LSS Foundation, Children's Home Society of Minnesota and Partners in Community Supports. Financial data from fiscal year ending Sep 30, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$143.5M in revenue
8% change from 2017
$140.9M in expenses
$2.6M in excess
Headshot for Jodi Harpstead

Leadership details

Jodi Harpstead
CEO
$339.1k in compensation
2% change from 2017
0.24% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 31

St. Catherine University

St Catherine University educates at all degree levels through valuing and integrating the liberal arts and professional education within the Catholic intellectual tradition, emphasizing scholarly inquiry and social justice teaching.

Education 2017 ranking: 36 St Paul stkate.edu

Financial: President Roloff succeeded former president, Sr. Andrea Lee, IHM on August 15, 2016 for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.

Company financial details

$143.3M in revenue
11% change from 2017
$133M in expenses
$10.4M in excess
Headshot for Becky Roloff

Leadership details

Becky Roloff
President
$158k in compensation
0.12% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 32

Accra Care, Inc

Home care and home health services in people's homes

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 46 Hopkins accracare.org

Financial: Accra is comprised of six nonprofits in the healthcare industry. The six nonprofits are Accra Care, Inc.; Choices for Children, Inc.; Consumer Choice Services, Inc.; Accra Home Health, Inc.; and Service Management Group, Inc.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$143.2M in revenue
30% change from 2017
$137.7M in expenses
$5.5M in excess
Headshot for John Dahm

Leadership details

John Dahm
CEO
$345.9k in compensation
10% change from 2017
0.25% of expenses

Second Harvest Heartland

Upper Midwest's largest hunger relief organization and an affiliate of Feeding America

Social services 2017 ranking: 33 Maplewood 2harvest.org

Financial: SHH is engaged in a capital campaign to raise funding for a new facility in Brooklyn Park.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: 2017 CEO bonus includes payment for long-term performance goals.

Company financial details

$141.5M in revenue
-2% change from 2017
$138.1M in expenses
$3.3M in excess
Headshot for Robert Zeaske

Leadership details

Robert Zeaske
CEO
$418k in compensation
29% change from 2017
0.3% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 34

Bethel University

A Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as certificate programs

Education 2017 ranking: 32 Arden Hills bethel.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.

Company financial details

$141M in revenue
-5% change from 2017
$136.6M in expenses
$4.4M in excess
Headshot for James (Jay) Barnes, III

Leadership details

James (Jay) Barnes, III
President
$280.5k in compensation
4% change from 2017
0.21% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 35

American Public Media Group

American Public Media Group (APMG) is a nonprofit parent support organization whose primary purpose is to provide financial and administrative support organization for Minnesota Public Radio, Fitzgerald Theater Co. and Southern California Public Radio.

Other 2017 ranking: 27 St Paul americanpublicmediagroup.org

Financial: 1- Amount shown on Excess-Revenue less expenses line is a loss. 2- Compensation for Mr. McTaggart is the calendar year information from the most recent filed 990 (the year ended 6/30/2017). 3-In fiscal year 2018, American Public Media Group and Affiliates (APMG) implemented an important change in how it is accounting for its Sustaining Membership program, which provides vital support for our programming through recurring monthly payments from individuals. APMG changed the recurring term of its Sustaining Membership agreement from annual to monthly; now we are recording revenue from Sustainers as it is received each month instead of recording the total amount of an annual pledge from Sustainers. This change was necessary to support new gift processing technology and to meet the changing philanthropic expectations of our donors. From a financial reporting perspective, this change is most visible in the Consolidated Statement of Activities (page 4 of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) and Schedule of Operating Fund and Long-term Activities (page 27 of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements), which caused a one-time $11,671,000 decrease in Individual Gifts and Membership support and Change in Net Assets line items. More information about the change is included in footnote 2 of the report (page 10 of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements). While this change caused a one-time reduction in revenue recorded in fiscal year 2018, it did not in any way change the actual level of support from Sustainers or affect the amount of cash flow provided by our Sustaining Members. Revenues will substantially recover in fiscal year 2019 with this change now fully implemented.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.
Executive compensation: Compensation for McTaggart is the calendar year information from the most recent filed 990 (the year ended 6/30/2017)

Company financial details

$134.7M in revenue
-20% change from 2017
$142M in expenses
$7.3M in excess
Headshot for Jon McTaggart

Leadership details

Jon McTaggart
President and CEO
$718.7k in compensation
4% change from 2017
0.51% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 36

Lake Region Healthcare

The purpose of Lake Region Healthcare is to provide quality healthcare service in a caring manner to each individual we serve.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 40 Fergus Falls lrhc.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$131.9M in revenue
7% change from 2017
$130.5M in expenses
$1.4M in excess
Headshot for Larry Schulz

Leadership details

Larry Schulz
CEO
$505.3k in compensation
-2% change from 2017
0.39% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 37

Elim Care Inc.

Housing, health care and support services to older adults.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 35 Eden Prairie elimcare.org

Financial: The above figures are derived from the 12/31/17 Elim Care, Inc. consolidated audited financial statements which include for-profit operations. Elim Care and Augustana Care announced a partnership in fall of 2017 and completed the combination in the spring of 2018. In November they selected a new name, Cassia, for the combined operation.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$130.8M in revenue
-1% change from 2017
$131.3M in expenses
-$499.5k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Robert Dahl
President/CEO
$455.5k in compensation
13% change from 2017
0.35% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 38

Concordia College

A four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Education 2017 ranking: 38 Moorhead concordiacollege.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-04-30.

Company financial details

$128.1M in revenue
2% change from 2017
$116.5M in expenses
$11.5M in excess
Headshot for William Craft

Leadership details

William Craft
President
$382.9k in compensation
0% change from 2017
0.33% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 39

St. John's University

A four-year liberal arts university for men

Education 2017 ranking: 42 undefined csbsju.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$128M in revenue
7% change from 2017
$111.6M in expenses
$16.4M in excess
Headshot for Michael Hemesath

Leadership details

Michael Hemesath
President
$410.9k in compensation
0% change from 2017
0.37% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 40

Augustana Care

Health care, housing, therapy services, adult day care, home health care and management services

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 41 Minneapolis augustanacare.org

Financial: Augustana Care Corp.and Elim Care announced in October 2017 they would combine to provide housing and skilled care for older adults and others. In November they announced a new name Cassia
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$126.7M in revenue
5% change from 2017
$129.7M in expenses
-$3M in excess
Headshot for Timothy Tucker

Leadership details

Timothy Tucker
P, CEO
$538.5k in compensation
6% change from 2017
0.42% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 41

Winona Health Services

A community based acute care hospital, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facility, with assisted living, memory care facilities, retail pharmacy and ambulance service

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 39 Winona winonahealth.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$125.1M in revenue
1% change from 2017
$129.5M in expenses
$1.3M in excess
Headshot for Rachelle Schultz

Leadership details

Rachelle Schultz
CEO and President
$457.9k in compensation
6% change from 2017
0.35% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 42

College of St. Benedict

A four-year liberal arts college for women

Education 2017 ranking: 45 St Joseph csbsju.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: Salary information is for calendar year 2017. IRS 990 information is for the fiscal year ending 06/30/2017

Company financial details

$123.5M in revenue
8% change from 2017
$106.8M in expenses
$16.7M in excess
Headshot for Mary Dana Hinton

Leadership details

Mary Dana Hinton
President
$455.2k in compensation
11% change from 2017
0.43% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 43

Augsburg University

A private Lutheran four-year university offering 50 undergraduate and 9 graduate degrees

Education 2017 ranking: 37 Minneapolis augsburg.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.

Company financial details

$118.5M in revenue
-6% change from 2017
$116.7M in expenses
$1.8M in excess
Headshot for Paul Pribbenow

Leadership details

Paul Pribbenow
President
$369.3k in compensation
-1% change from 2017
0.32% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 44

Lakewood Health System

Lakewood health system offers a broad spectrum of care including a 25-bed, critical access hospital and clinic and four modern satellite clinics

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 47 Staples lakewoodhealthsystem.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$117.7M in revenue
18% change from 2017
$103.9M in expenses
$13.8M in excess
Headshot for Tim Rice

Leadership details

Tim Rice
President
$467.7k in compensation
-5% change from 2017
0.45% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 45

Hamline University

University offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate programs as well as certificate and continuing education programs.

Education 2017 ranking: 43 St Paul hamline.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$115.8M in revenue
-2% change from 2017
$113.9M in expenses
$1.9M in excess
Headshot for Fayneese Miller

Leadership details

Fayneese Miller
President
$540.7k in compensation
141% change from 2017
0.47% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 46

College of St. Scholastica

A coeducational independent liberal arts college founded in the Catholic and Benedictine tradition

Education 2017 ranking: 44 Duluth css.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$114M in revenue
-1% change from 2017
$109.6M in expenses
$4.4M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Colette McCarrick Geary
President
$216.6k in compensation
0.2% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 47

St. Mary's University of Minnesota

A private, four-year, coeducational, Catholic, liberal arts university

Education 2017 ranking: 48 Winona smumn.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.
Executive compensation: St. Mary's University named the Rev. James Burns as president on July 9, 2018

Company financial details

$98.3M in revenue
0% change from 2017
$87.8M in expenses
$10.4M in excess
Headshot for Brother William Mann, FSC

Leadership details

Brother William Mann, FSC
President
$20.9k in compensation
7% change from 2017
0.02% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 48

University of Northwestern - St. Paul

A four-year private university

Education 2017 ranking: 49 St Paul unwsp.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$96.1M in revenue
0% change from 2017
$92.7M in expenses
$3.3M in excess
Headshot for Alan Cureton

Leadership details

Alan Cureton
President
$406k in compensation
9% change from 2017
0.44% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 49

Hutchinson Health

A 66-bed, level three trauma center and acute care hospital

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 50 Hutchinson hutchhealth.com

Financial: Hutchinson Health officially partnered with HealthPartners April 2nd, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$91.6M in revenue
1% change from 2017
$89.6M in expenses
$2M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Steven Mulder
P, CEO
$405.5k in compensation
1% change from 2017
0.45% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 50

American Baptist Homes of the Midwest

A provider of senior living and health care services since 1930.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 54 Eden Prairie

Financial: American Baptist Homes excess was operating income, change in unrestricted net assets for the year was -$4.6 million
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-08-31.

Company financial details

$89.9M in revenue
7% change from 2017
$95.5M in expenses
-$5.6M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

David Zwickey
P, CEO
$356.8k in compensation
-1% change from 2017
0.37% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 51

Pheasants Forever Inc.

Protect and restore habitat for pheasants, quail and other wildlife.

Other 2017 ranking: 52 St Paul pheasantsforever.org

Financial: Our audit for the year ended 6/30/18 has not yet been finalized. Preliminary revenue, expenses and net assets are $97.4 million, $96.4 million and $34 million, respectively.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$89M in revenue
2% change from 2017
$87.8M in expenses
$1.1M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Howard Vincent
President & CEO
$331.7k in compensation
4% change from 2017
0.38% of expenses

MRCI Worksource

A human service organization devoted to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages to engage in their communities.

Social services 2017 ranking: 55 Mankato mrciworksource.org

Financial: MRCI financial figures from their annual report
Data from Annual report as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$82.7M in revenue
9% change from 2017
$83M in expenses
-$223.4k in excess

The overall ranking of this company is 53

Northstar Education Finance Inc.

Provides student aid, education finance and education-based grants

Education 2017 ranking: 99 Eagan northstar.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: Northstar Education Finance has a master servicing agreement with Northstar Education Services LLC for certain management and administrative functions

Company financial details

$82M in revenue
138% change from 2017
$84.4M in expenses
-$2.4M in excess
Headshot for Richard Nigon

Leadership details

Richard Nigon
P
$50k in compensation
0% change from 2017
0.06% of expenses

Greater Twin Cities United Way

Greater Twin Cities United Way focuses on stabilizing families, helping children succeed and empowering healthy lives for those living at or near poverty.

Social services 2017 ranking: 51 Minneapolis GTCUW.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2007-12-31.
Executive compensation: Sarah Caruso retired in July 2018. Trent Blain was named interim CEO

Company financial details

$76.4M in revenue
-13% change from 2017
$85.8M in expenses
-$9.4M in excess
Headshot for Sarah Caruso

Leadership details

Sarah Caruso
P, CEO
$403.8k in compensation
-10% change from 2017
0.47% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 55

Minnesota Historical Society

Collects, cares for and makes available materials that document life in Minnesota

Education 2017 ranking: 68 St Paul mnhs.org

Financial: With regards to the compensation of Executive Director D. Stephen Elliott. His compensation for this reporting period includes $84,140 that was previously recorded as deferred compensation. It became fully vested and included as W-2 wages in calendar year 2016, which is part of this reporting period. This is why his salary for the current year is inflated over prior reporting years. Also with regards to total contributions and grants. Of the near $62M reported on this survey, nearly $47M of this is derived from our State of MN appropriations.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$76.3M in revenue
29% change from 2017
$60.5M in expenses
$15.9M in excess
Headshot for D. Stephen Elliott

Leadership details

D. Stephen Elliott
Directory & Chief Executive Officer
$417.6k in compensation
22% change from 2017
0.69% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 56

Concordia University

A private liberal arts university

Education 2017 ranking: 64 St Paul csp.edu

Financial: Number of employees including students is 1393
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.

Company financial details

$73.6M in revenue
17% change from 2017
$66.9M in expenses
$6.7M in excess
Headshot for Thomas Ries

Leadership details

Thomas Ries
President
$339.9k in compensation
17% change from 2017
0.51% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 57

Nexus

Community-based youth and family services, foster care/adoption programs, short and long-term residential and group home programs with year-round onsite education, transition and independent living programs, and psychiatric inpatient treatment.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 58 Plymouth nexus-yfs.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Brock Wolff succeeded David Hutchinson in March 2017 and then resigned in July 2018 to be CEO of Desert Hills of New Mexico.. Dr. Michelle K. Murray is now president and CEO

Company financial details

$72.6M in revenue
8% change from 2017
$69.9M in expenses
$2.7M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Brock Wolff
undefined
$371k in compensation
0.53% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 58

Walker Methodist

A senior living organization serving older adults since 1945. We provide housing, health care, rehabilitation, and services to seniors and the people who support them.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 57 Minneapolis walkermethodist.org

Financial: In 2017 Walker Methodist had a one time write off on refinancing debt.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$71.8M in revenue
7% change from 2017
$76.8M in expenses
-$5M in excess
Headshot for Scott Riddle

Leadership details

Scott Riddle
CEO
$315.4k in compensation
12% change from 2017
0.41% of expenses

Lifeworks Services Inc.

Helps individuals with disabilities and their families through fiscal support, employment, and day services

Social services 2017 ranking: 63 Eagan lifeworks.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Brown succeeded Judy Lysne in January 2017

Company financial details

$70.2M in revenue
10% change from 2017
$68.4M in expenses
$1.8M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Jeffrey Brown
P, CEO
$222k in compensation
0.32% of expenses

Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to seeing every child and person around the world healthy, nourished and whole in body and spirit. We believe no child should go hungry. Every child deserves a nutritious meal, every day.

Social services 2017 ranking: - Coon Rapids fmsc.org

Financial: These numbers are from our audited financial statements.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-02-28.

Company financial details

$69.7M in revenue
11% change from 2017
$66.4M in expenses
$3.3M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Mark Crea
CEO
$249.7k in compensation
0.38% of expenses

Salvation Army - Northern Division

Serving Minnesota and North Dakota communities since 1886, more than 100 Salvation Army centers of operation in the division provide service in housing, youth enrichment, hunger abatement, counseling, rehabilitation and disaster relief.

Social services 2017 ranking: 56 Roseville salvationarmynorth.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$68.3M in revenue
-5% change from 2017
$66.9M in expenses
$1.4M in excess
Headshot for Lonneal Richardson

Leadership details

Lonneal Richardson
Lt. Colonel
N/A compensation

The overall ranking of this company is 62

St. Therese Home Inc.

provides housing and skilled nursing care to the elderly

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 61 St Louis Park sainttherese.org

Financial: combined results of St. Therese Foundation Inc. and St .Therese Home Inc.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$68.3M in revenue
5% change from 2017
$73M in expenses
-$4.7M in excess
Headshot for Barb Rode

Leadership details

Barb Rode
P, CEO
$290.2k in compensation
13% change from 2017
0.4% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 63

Tri-County Health Care

25-bed Non-Profit Critical Access Hospital

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 66 Wadena tchc.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.

Company financial details

$64.6M in revenue
7% change from 2017
$60.9M in expenses
$3.7M in excess
Headshot for Joel Beiswenger

Leadership details

Joel Beiswenger
CEO
$358.1k in compensation
8% change from 2017
0.59% of expenses

Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis

Catholic Charities serves those most in need regardless of faith and advocates for justice in the community with programs for children, families and adults.

Social services 2017 ranking: 60 Minneapolis cctwincities.org

Financial: Catholic Charities successfully completed a private capital campaign in 2017 for Dorothy Day Place, a new homeless shelter, housing, and social service facility in St. Paul to replace the Dorothy Day Center shelter. The reduction in revenue and net revenue over expense is related to the successful completion of this private capital campaign. Financial data from fiscal year ending Jun 30, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$64.2M in revenue
-2% change from 2017
$59.1M in expenses
$5.1M in excess
Headshot for Tim Marx

Leadership details

Tim Marx
President and Chief Executive Officer
$284k in compensation
5% change from 2017
0.48% of expenses

CommonBond Communities

Creates affordable housing communities and provides support services for residents.

Social services 2017 ranking: 67 St Paul commonbond.org

Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$64M in revenue
7% change from 2017
$63.1M in expenses
$923.6k in excess
Headshot for Deidre Schmidt

Leadership details

Deidre Schmidt
President & CEO
$262.8k in compensation
3% change from 2017
0.42% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 66

Glencoe Regional Health Services

A regional hospital and health care center

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 62 Glencoe grhsonline.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: GRHS contracts with Park Nicollet Health Services for a CEO and related management consulting services. Braband retired in July 2018 and succeeded by Jeffrey Mason

Company financial details

$62.5M in revenue
-2% change from 2017
$61.9M in expenses
$610.4k in excess
Headshot for Jon Braband

Leadership details

Jon Braband
retired P, CEO
$293.4k in compensation
9% change from 2017
0.47% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 67

Aitkin Community Hospital

Aitkin Community Hospital, doing business as Riverwood Healthcare, serves Aitkin County and surrounding communities with full service clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor, as well as a hospital in Aitkin.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 65 Aitkin riverwoodhealthcare.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$62.4M in revenue
3% change from 2017
$59.6M in expenses
$2.8M in excess
Headshot for Chad Cooper

Leadership details

Chad Cooper
CEO
$427.8k in compensation
-5% change from 2017
0.72% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 68

Riverview Healthcare Association

RiverView Health provides world-class healthcare through a culture of excellence

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 70 Crookston Riverviewhealth.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$62.4M in revenue
7% change from 2017
$58.7M in expenses
$3.7M in excess
Headshot for Carrie Michalski

Leadership details

Carrie Michalski
President and CEO
$270.1k in compensation
-23% change from 2017
0.46% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 69

American Academy of Neurology

The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 34,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care.

Other 2017 ranking: 76 Minneapolis aan.com

Financial: The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Neurology Institute. The entities file separate IRS Form 990's.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-07-26.

Company financial details

$61.4M in revenue
17% change from 2017
$51.2M in expenses
$10.2M in excess
Headshot for Catherine Rydell

Leadership details

Catherine Rydell
Executive Director, CEO
$705.5k in compensation
5% change from 2017
1.38% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 70

Sholom Community Alliance

Provides a broad continuum of residential, social service, and health care services primarily for older adults and within a Jewish environment.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 74 St Louis Park sholom.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: Sholom's CEO Barbara Klick succeeded interim CEO Peg Birk on June 27,2017 and compensation was not available.

Company financial details

$60.5M in revenue
12% change from 2017
$58.8M in expenses
$1.7M in excess
Headshot for Barb Klick

Leadership details

Barb Klick
CEO
N/A compensation

The overall ranking of this company is 71

Community Memorial Hospital Association

A critical access hospital and clinic providing a wide range of primary care and specialty services. CMH is also home to Sunnyside Health Care Center, a 44 bed skilled nursing facility.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 71 Cloquet cloquethospital.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$59.6M in revenue
5% change from 2017
$58.4M in expenses
$1.2M in excess
Headshot for Rick Breuer

Leadership details

Rick Breuer
CEO/Administrator
$369.5k in compensation
23% change from 2017
0.63% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 72

Eventide

Long term care and elderly housing facility

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 80 Moorhead eventide.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$59M in revenue
29% change from 2017
$60.1M in expenses
-$1M in excess
Headshot for Jon Riewer

Leadership details

Jon Riewer
President/CEO
$431.1k in compensation
8% change from 2017
0.72% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 73

The Blake School

A pre-K-12, nonsectarian, independent, college preparatory day school with campuses in Minneapolis, Hopkins, and Wayzata.

Education 2017 ranking: 69 Hopkins blakeschool.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$57.9M in revenue
-2% change from 2017
$47M in expenses
$10.9M in excess
Headshot for Anne Stavney

Leadership details

Anne Stavney
Head of School
$569.6k in compensation
7% change from 2017
1.21% of expenses

American Refugee Committee

A humanitarian aid agency working to build a meaningful life for and with the displaced.

Social services 2017 ranking: 88 Minneapolis arcrelief.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-03-31.

Company financial details

$57.6M in revenue
42% change from 2017
$45.8M in expenses
$11.7M in excess
Headshot for Daniel Wordsworth

Leadership details

Daniel Wordsworth
President & CEO
$315.7k in compensation
16% change from 2017
0.69% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 75

Minnesota Masonic Charities

Strengthens the communities of Minnesota through broad-based philanthropy. Areas of support include social services, health care, medical research and education.

Other 2017 ranking: 84 Bloomington mnmasoniccharities.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$55.7M in revenue
32% change from 2017
$42.5M in expenses
$13.2M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Eric J. Neetenbeek
President/CEO
$416.5k in compensation
1% change from 2017
0.98% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 76

St. Joseph's Area Health Services

A 25-bed CAH acute care and general care health organization

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 75 Park Rapids sjahs.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-03.

Company financial details

$54.5M in revenue
2% change from 2017
$49M in expenses
$5.5M in excess
Headshot for Ben Koppelman

Leadership details

Ben Koppelman
President & CEO
$423.3k in compensation
0% change from 2017
0.86% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 77

Senior Care Communities Inc.

Senior Care Communities provides senior housing and care facilities across the Twin Cities.

Other 2017 ranking: 72 St Paul seniorcarecommunities.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$53.9M in revenue
-4% change from 2017
$56.1M in expenses
-$2.2M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Milton Harrison
Administrator, Senior Care Comunities Inc
$101.2k in compensation
0.18% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 78

Volunteers of America Care Facilities

Long-term care and assisted-living facilities

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 59 Eden Prairie voa.org

Financial: 990 For FY 2018 is not complete.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.

Company financial details

$52.3M in revenue
-22% change from 2017
$52.6M in expenses
-$274k in excess
Headshot for Michael King

Leadership details

Michael King
CEO
$562.6k in compensation
4% change from 2017
1.07% of expenses

Goodwill / Easter Seals Minnesota

Provides comprehensive, proven employment, education and independence services. Goodwill's mission is to prepare people for work throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Social services 2017 ranking: 77 St Paul goodwilleasterseals.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$50.4M in revenue
-3% change from 2017
$50.1M in expenses
$251.1k in excess
Headshot for Michael Wirth-Davis

Leadership details

Michael Wirth-Davis
Chief Executive Officer
$283.2k in compensation
2% change from 2017
0.57% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 80

Twin Cities Public Television

A public television station and multimedia organization

Arts 2017 ranking: 87 Saint Paul TPT.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-08-31.

Company financial details

$49.9M in revenue
23% change from 2017
$36.6M in expenses
$13.3M in excess
Headshot for James Pagliarini

Leadership details

James Pagliarini
P, CEO
$405.2k in compensation
-6% change from 2017
1.11% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 81

Innovative Blood Resources

provides blood and biomedical services

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 73 St Paul innovativebloodresources.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-03-31.

Company financial details

$49.6M in revenue
-10% change from 2017
$49.1M in expenses
$539.7k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Donald Berglund
CEO
$537k in compensation
1.09% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 82

Upper Midwest Organ Procurement Organization Inc.

Federally designated organ procurement organization

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 79 Minneapolis life-source.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$48.7M in revenue
6% change from 2017
$45.7M in expenses
$3M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Susan Raether
Chief Executive Officer
$671.4k in compensation
23% change from 2017
1.47% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 83

People Incorporated

Supports mental health and wellness through collaboration and integration of care.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 81 St Paul peopleincorporated.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$48.4M in revenue
6% change from 2017
$48.3M in expenses
$76.5k in excess
Headshot for Jill Wiedemann-West

Leadership details

Jill Wiedemann-West
CEO
$348.7k in compensation
21% change from 2017
0.72% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 84

LifeCare Medical Center

Hospital, health care and long-term care services

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 78 Roseau lifecaremedicalcenter.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.

Company financial details

$47.3M in revenue
1% change from 2017
$44M in expenses
$3.3M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Keith Okeson
President/CEO
$394.9k in compensation
25% change from 2017
0.9% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 85

Planned Parenthood MN/ND/SD

provides reproductive health and family planning services to more than 63,000 women and men in twenty-eight cities across Minnesota and the Dakotas

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 86 St Paul ppmns.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$46.8M in revenue
15% change from 2017
$43.7M in expenses
$3.1M in excess
Headshot for Sarah Stoesz

Leadership details

Sarah Stoesz
P, CEO
$476.2k in compensation
3% change from 2017
1.09% of expenses

Volunteers of America - Minnesota and Wisconsin

A comprehensive health and human services organization -- offering self-reliance, dignity and hope.

Social services 2017 ranking: 82 Edina voamnwi.org

Financial: These totals combine IRS Form 990s for Volunteers of America of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Financial data from fiscal year ending June 30, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$45.1M in revenue
1% change from 2017
$45.2M in expenses
-$23.4k in excess
Headshot for Paula Hart

Leadership details

Paula Hart
President and Chief Executive Officer
$283.8k in compensation
5% change from 2017
0.63% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 87

St. Paul Academy and Summit School

A private non-denominational K-12 school

Education 2017 ranking: - St Paul spa.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$44.4M in revenue
35% change from 2017
$30.4M in expenses
$14M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Bryn Roberts
Head of School
$606.2k in compensation
9% change from 2017
1.99% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 88

Shattuck-St. Mary's School

A private coed secondary boarding school

Education 2017 ranking: - Faibault S-SM.org

Financial: Shattuck's revenue increase of 43 percent came from contributions for campus additions
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$43.5M in revenue
43% change from 2017
$33.5M in expenses
$10M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Nicolas Stoneman
P
$534.5k in compensation
1.6% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 89

Mitchell Hamline School of Law

An independent law school with full-time and part-time programs that teach theory and practical legal skills

Education 2017 ranking: 94 St Paul mitchellhamline.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$43.1M in revenue
14% change from 2017
$41.9M in expenses
$1.2M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Mark Gordon
P, dean
$295.6k in compensation
0.71% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 90

Breck School

Primary and secondary school

Education 2017 ranking: 85 Golden Valley breckschool.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: The new Head of School (as of July 1, 2018) is Dr. Natalia Hernández.

Company financial details

$41.6M in revenue
1% change from 2017
$41.3M in expenses
$336.1k in excess
Headshot for Ed Kim

Leadership details

Ed Kim
former Head of School
$471.3k in compensation
-13% change from 2017
1.14% of expenses

Minnesota Teen Challenge Inc.

Adult and teen drug and alcohol rehabilitation services

Social services 2017 ranking: - Minneapolis MNTC.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Rev. Scherber's compensation includes a housing allowance

Company financial details

$41.4M in revenue
13% change from 2017
$33.5M in expenses
$7.9M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Rev. Richard Scherber
CEO
$198.4k in compensation
0.59% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 92

Stevens Community Medical Center

Comprehensive health care services for Stevens County and west central Minnesota

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 90 Morris scmcinc.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Breuer resigned in May 2018 and succeeded by former CEO John Rau

Company financial details

$40.4M in revenue
3% change from 2017
$38.9M in expenses
$1.5M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Jason Breuer
President/CEO
$280k in compensation
12% change from 2017
0.72% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 93

Minnesota Orchestral Association

A symphony orchestra internationally recognized for its artistic excellence.

Arts 2017 ranking: - Minneapolis minnesotaorchestra.com

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-08-31.
Executive compensation: Kevin Smith retired as President and CEO of the Minnesota Orchestra in August 2018. Michelle Miller Burns is the organization's new President and CEO.

Company financial details

$38.7M in revenue
48% change from 2017
$33.9M in expenses
$4.8M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Kevin Smith
President and CEO
$409.5k in compensation
10% change from 2017
1.21% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 94

Minnesota Transitions Charter School

A K-12 charter school with nine options for students

Education 2017 ranking: - Minneapolis MTCS.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: Brian Erlandson was named superintendent of MTCS in March 2018

Company financial details

$37.7M in revenue
12% change from 2017
$40.7M in expenses
-$3M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Dennis Carlson
interim superintendent
$135.9k in compensation
0.33% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 95

Accessible Space Inc.

Provides community-based health care services, assisted living, outpatient rehabilitation care and housing to adults with physical disabilities, as well as seniors.

Healthcare 2017 ranking: 83 St Paul accessiblespace.org

Financial: Total expenses include $9.5 million in depreciation expense.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$37.5M in revenue
-11% change from 2017
$44.4M in expenses
-$6.9M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Stephen Vander Schaaf
President/ CEO
$463.6k in compensation
2% change from 2017
1.04% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 96

Science Museum of Minnesota

A science museum serving more than one million people each year through attractions, classes, camps, teacher training, resident and touring exhibits, giant screen Omnitheater films, and special events.

Education 2017 ranking: 92 St Paul smm.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$37.4M in revenue
-5% change from 2017
$39.7M in expenses
-$2.2M in excess
Headshot for Alison Brown

Leadership details

Alison Brown
President & CEO
$294.1k in compensation
0.74% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 97

Hennepin Theatre Trust

Creates positive change through the arts by bringing together people, businesses and organizations in downtown Minneapolis , to create and enjoy cultural experiences.

Arts 2017 ranking: 96 Minneapolis hennepintheatretrust.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: founding president and CEO Tom Hoch retired in February 2017 and succeeded by Mark Nerenhausen in April 2017

Company financial details

$36.5M in revenue
0% change from 2017
$36M in expenses
$571.3k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Tom Hoch
former president/CEO
$304.9k in compensation
-3% change from 2017
0.85% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 98

Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation

The Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation is organized to engage in charitable, educational, and scientific activities of Hennepin Healthcare HCMC, in the pursuit of its research and educational missions.

Other 2017 ranking: 98 undefined mmrf.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.

Company financial details

$36.2M in revenue
3% change from 2017
$33.7M in expenses
$2.4M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Ajay Israni
Interim President/Investigator
$298.9k in compensation
4% change from 2017
0.89% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 99

Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency Inc.

AEOA strengthens communities by providing opportunities for people experiencing social and economic challenges.

Other 2017 ranking: - Virginia aeoa.org

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$35.8M in revenue
8% change from 2017
$35.1M in expenses
$716.5k in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Paul Carlson
Executive Director
$150k in compensation
0.43% of expenses

The overall ranking of this company is 100

Dunwoody College of Technology

A technical college offering day and evening classes

Education 2017 ranking: - Minneapolis Dunwoody.edu

Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.

Company financial details

$35.4M in revenue
26% change from 2017
$26.7M in expenses
$8.7M in excess
Generic headshot image

Leadership details

Richard Wagner
P
$241.6k in compensation
2% change from 2017
0.9% of expenses

