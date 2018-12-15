The Star Tribune's 23rd annual look at Minnesota's nonprofit businesses shows again the sector's economic force. Some of these organizations are big competitors in their fields, with CEOs making high six-figure or seven-figure salaries. Revenue for the 100 largest nonprofits rose 10.5 percent last year to $58.1 billion, with health care and educational organizations making up nearly three-quarters of the list. They also employ 313,407 people, a slight decrease from last year. Long term, the nonprofit sector has grown from 8 percent in 1993 to 12 percent of the state's workforce in 2017, according to the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits.