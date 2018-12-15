The Nonprofit 100
The 23rd annual Star Tribune list of largest nonprofits in Minnesota.
The Star Tribune's 23rd annual look at Minnesota's nonprofit businesses shows again the sector's economic force. Some of these organizations are big competitors in their fields, with CEOs making high six-figure or seven-figure salaries. Revenue for the 100 largest nonprofits rose 10.5 percent last year to $58.1 billion, with health care and educational organizations making up nearly three-quarters of the list. They also employ 313,407 people, a slight decrease from last year. Long term, the nonprofit sector has grown from 8 percent in 1993 to 12 percent of the state's workforce in 2017, according to the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits.
Mayo Clinic
A medical education and research center and integrated healthcare system
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: The Mayo Clinic announced in August that Dr. Gianrico Farrugia would succeed Dr. John Noseworthy as CEO at the end of the 2018
CEO
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
Chartered in 1933, BCBSM is Minnesota's first and largest health plan. Approximately 2.9 million members are enrolled in Blue Cross branded health plans or plans administered by affiliated companies.
Financial: BCBSMN's total revenue excludes premiums from self insured accounts. Including those premuims total revenue was $12.5 billion and expenses were $11.4 billion. Source Aware Integrated Inc.'s GAAP financial statements via Moody's
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Guyette stepped down as CEO in March. Kathleen Blatz served as interim CEO until BCBSMN named Craig Sammit CEO effective in July.
former P, CEO
HealthPartners Inc.
an integrated system of health care delivery and health care financing organizations, and is one of the largest consumer-governed organizations in the country.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Walsh's compensation does not include deferred compensation of $68,020 distributed in 2017 but earned and reported in prior years.
P, CEO
Fairview Health Services
Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
President & CEO
Allina Health System
An integrated hospital, clinic and specialty healthcare organization doing business as Allina Health.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Medica
health insurer
Financial: The revenue decrease was due to Medica dropping a large contract to manage care in public health insurance programs funded by the state and federal government. Medica's figures do not include premium equivalent revenue, which was reported for 2016.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Naylor became president and CEO in Feb, 2017 succeeding David Tilford
P, CEO
UCare
UCare offers Medicare, Medicaid and Individual and Family health plans to more than 400,000 members.
Financial: UCare's revenue increase was due to winning a large contract to manage care in public health insurance programs funded by the state and federal government.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Mark Traynor succeeded Jim Eppel as president and CEO on April 10, 2017
P, CEO
Essentia Health
A multistate nonprofit health care system
Financial: This information is from Essentia Health's consolidated financial statements.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.
Chief Executive Officer
CentraCare Health
A health care system including St. Cloud Hospital, CentraCare Clinic, CentraCare Health Services, Sauk Centre, Melrose and Long Prairie
Financial: The data is a combination of six separately filed 990's.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President/CEO
Hennepin Healthcare System Inc.
A nationally recognized comprehensive healthcare system, public teaching hospital, primary and specialty care clinics, home nursing, hospice, pharmacies, EMS service, and Level l Adult and Pediatric Trauma Center. A component unit of Hennepin County.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Chief Executive Officer
North Memorial Health Care
An independent health care system
Financial: North Memorial Health Care information is taken from the consolidated financial statement which includes North Memorial Health and Maple Grove Hospital.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
CEO
Children's Minnesota
A speciality hospital that champions the special health needs of children and their families and provides high-quality, family centered pediatric services.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Bonar Jr. retired in December 2017 his compensation does not include deferred compensation of $166,192 distributed in 2017 but earned and reported in prior years. He did get $622,740 severance payment
CEO
University of Minnesota Physicians
a multi-specialty physician organization providing quality patient focused care.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
CEO
St. Luke's Hospital of Duluth
To serve as a leading healthcare provider of quality healthcare services in our surrounding region.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President/CEO
University of St. Thomas
A comprehensive, coeducational, Catholic university
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President
National Marrow Donor Program
Facilitates marrow and umbilical cord blood transplants
Financial: Our most recent filed 990 is 2016 990, next filing deadline will August 2019
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
CEO
Presbyterian Homes and Services
Provides housing, healthcare and related services to older adults
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: Compensation includes deferred compensation earned in previous years.
Chief Executive Officer
Ridgeview Medical Center
An independent, regional health care system serving the southwest metro region of the Twin Cities
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
President & Chief Executive Officer
Benedictine Health System
A Catholic, non-profit health system offering health and housing services to aging adults. BHS owns and manages more than 40 senior living communities in five Midwestern states.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: Chapin retired on Jan. 1, 2018 and was succeed by Jerry Carley
former CEO
Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare
Diagnosis and treatment of children and adolescents with disabilities and complex medical conditions
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President & CEO
Carleton College
private liberal arts college
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President
Scholarship America, Inc.
A scholarship and education support organization working to mobilize America through scholarships and other supports to make post-secondary success possible for all.
Financial: Figures provided combine the National organization and Affiliate (Group) 990 data
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President and CEO
St. Olaf College
A private four-year liberal arts college
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.
President
Olmsted Medical Center
An integrated health care system including a 61 bed hospital.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President
YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities
A leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
President and CEO
Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation
The nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider and publisher that includes a research center, graduate school, education for medical professionals, a unique children's program and an institute for recovery advocacy.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President and CEO
Ecumen
Provides senior housing and services in Minnesota and surrounding states.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
CEO and President
Macalester College
A four-year highly-selective liberal arts college
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.
President
Gustavus Adolphus College
A liberal arts college
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.
President
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
A statewide organization dedicated to expressing the love of Christ for all people through service that inspires hope, changes lives and builds community. Serving one in 65 Minnesotans: children and families, people with disabilities and older adults.
Financial: Financial information includes Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, the LSS Foundation, Children's Home Society of Minnesota and Partners in Community Supports. Financial data from fiscal year ending Sep 30, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
CEO
St. Catherine University
St Catherine University educates at all degree levels through valuing and integrating the liberal arts and professional education within the Catholic intellectual tradition, emphasizing scholarly inquiry and social justice teaching.
Financial: President Roloff succeeded former president, Sr. Andrea Lee, IHM on August 15, 2016 for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.
President
Accra Care, Inc
Home care and home health services in people's homes
Financial: Accra is comprised of six nonprofits in the healthcare industry. The six nonprofits are Accra Care, Inc.; Choices for Children, Inc.; Consumer Choice Services, Inc.; Accra Home Health, Inc.; and Service Management Group, Inc.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
CEO
Second Harvest Heartland
Upper Midwest's largest hunger relief organization and an affiliate of Feeding America
Financial: SHH is engaged in a capital campaign to raise funding for a new facility in Brooklyn Park.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: 2017 CEO bonus includes payment for long-term performance goals.
CEO
Bethel University
A Christian university offering bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees, as well as certificate programs
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.
President
American Public Media Group
American Public Media Group (APMG) is a nonprofit parent support organization whose primary purpose is to provide financial and administrative support organization for Minnesota Public Radio, Fitzgerald Theater Co. and Southern California Public Radio.
Financial: 1- Amount shown on Excess-Revenue less expenses line is a loss.
2- Compensation for Mr. McTaggart is the calendar year information from the most recent filed 990 (the year ended 6/30/2017).
3-In fiscal year 2018, American Public Media Group and Affiliates (APMG) implemented an important change in how it is accounting for its Sustaining Membership program, which provides vital support for our programming through recurring monthly payments from individuals. APMG changed the recurring term of its Sustaining Membership agreement from annual to monthly; now we are recording revenue from Sustainers as it is received each month instead of recording the total amount of an annual pledge from Sustainers. This change was necessary to support new gift processing technology and to meet the changing philanthropic expectations of our donors. From a financial reporting perspective, this change is most visible in the Consolidated Statement of Activities (page 4 of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements) and Schedule of Operating Fund and Long-term Activities (page 27 of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements), which caused a one-time $11,671,000 decrease in Individual Gifts and Membership support and Change in Net Assets line items. More information about the change is included in footnote 2 of the report (page 10 of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements). While this change caused a one-time reduction in revenue recorded in fiscal year 2018, it did not in any way change the actual level of support from Sustainers or affect the amount of cash flow provided by our Sustaining Members. Revenues will substantially recover in fiscal year 2019 with this change now fully implemented.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.
Executive compensation: Compensation for McTaggart is the calendar year information from the most recent filed 990 (the year ended 6/30/2017)
President and CEO
Lake Region Healthcare
The purpose of Lake Region Healthcare is to provide quality healthcare service in a caring manner to each individual we serve.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
CEO
Elim Care Inc.
Housing, health care and support services to older adults.
Financial: The above figures are derived from the 12/31/17 Elim Care, Inc. consolidated audited financial statements which include for-profit operations. Elim Care and Augustana Care announced a partnership in fall of 2017 and completed the combination in the spring of 2018. In November they selected a new name, Cassia, for the combined operation.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
President/CEO
Concordia College
A four-year liberal arts college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-04-30.
President
St. John's University
A four-year liberal arts university for men
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President
Augustana Care
Health care, housing, therapy services, adult day care, home health care and management services
Financial: Augustana Care Corp.and Elim Care announced in October 2017 they would combine to provide housing and skilled care for older adults and others. In November they announced a new name Cassia
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.
P, CEO
Winona Health Services
A community based acute care hospital, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facility, with assisted living, memory care facilities, retail pharmacy and ambulance service
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.
CEO and President
College of St. Benedict
A four-year liberal arts college for women
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: Salary information is for calendar year 2017. IRS 990 information is for the fiscal year ending 06/30/2017
President
Augsburg University
A private Lutheran four-year university offering 50 undergraduate and 9 graduate degrees
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-05-31.
President
Lakewood Health System
Lakewood health system offers a broad spectrum of care including a 25-bed, critical access hospital and clinic and four modern satellite clinics
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President
Hamline University
University offering bachelor's, master's and doctorate programs as well as certificate and continuing education programs.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President
College of St. Scholastica
A coeducational independent liberal arts college founded in the Catholic and Benedictine tradition
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President
St. Mary's University of Minnesota
A private, four-year, coeducational, Catholic, liberal arts university
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-05-31.
Executive compensation: St. Mary's University named the Rev. James Burns as president on July 9, 2018
President
University of Northwestern - St. Paul
A four-year private university
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President
Hutchinson Health
A 66-bed, level three trauma center and acute care hospital
Financial: Hutchinson Health officially partnered with HealthPartners April 2nd, 2018
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
P, CEO
American Baptist Homes of the Midwest
A provider of senior living and health care services since 1930.
Financial: American Baptist Homes excess was operating income, change in unrestricted net assets for the year was -$4.6 million
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-08-31.
P, CEO
Pheasants Forever Inc.
Protect and restore habitat for pheasants, quail and other wildlife.
Financial: Our audit for the year ended 6/30/18 has not yet been finalized. Preliminary revenue, expenses and net assets are $97.4 million, $96.4 million and $34 million, respectively.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-06-30.
President & CEO
MRCI Worksource
A human service organization devoted to providing opportunities for individuals with disabilities and disadvantages to engage in their communities.
Financial: MRCI financial figures from their annual report
Data from Annual report as of 2017-12-31.
Northstar Education Finance Inc.
Provides student aid, education finance and education-based grants
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: Northstar Education Finance has a master servicing agreement with Northstar Education Services LLC for certain management and administrative functions
P
Greater Twin Cities United Way
Greater Twin Cities United Way focuses on stabilizing families, helping children succeed and empowering healthy lives for those living at or near poverty.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2007-12-31.
Executive compensation: Sarah Caruso retired in July 2018. Trent Blain was named interim CEO
P, CEO
Minnesota Historical Society
Collects, cares for and makes available materials that document life in Minnesota
Financial: With regards to the compensation of Executive Director D. Stephen Elliott. His compensation for this reporting period includes $84,140 that was previously recorded as deferred compensation. It became fully vested and included as W-2 wages in calendar year 2016, which is part of this reporting period. This is why his salary for the current year is inflated over prior reporting years. Also with regards to total contributions and grants. Of the near $62M reported on this survey, nearly $47M of this is derived from our State of MN appropriations.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Directory & Chief Executive Officer
Concordia University
A private liberal arts university
Financial: Number of employees including students is 1393
Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-06-30.
President
Nexus
Community-based youth and family services, foster care/adoption programs, short and long-term residential and group home programs with year-round onsite education, transition and independent living programs, and psychiatric inpatient treatment.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Brock Wolff succeeded David Hutchinson in March 2017 and then resigned in July 2018 to be CEO of Desert Hills of New Mexico.. Dr. Michelle K. Murray is now president and CEO
undefined
Walker Methodist
A senior living organization serving older adults since 1945. We provide housing, health care, rehabilitation, and services to seniors and the people who support them.
Financial: In 2017 Walker Methodist had a one time write off on refinancing debt.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
CEO
Lifeworks Services Inc.
Helps individuals with disabilities and their families through fiscal support, employment, and day services
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Brown succeeded Judy Lysne in January 2017
P, CEO
Feed My Starving Children
Feed My Starving Children is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to seeing every child and person around the world healthy, nourished and whole in body and spirit. We believe no child should go hungry. Every child deserves a nutritious meal, every day.
Financial: These numbers are from our audited financial statements.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-02-28.
CEO
Salvation Army - Northern Division
Serving Minnesota and North Dakota communities since 1886, more than 100 Salvation Army centers of operation in the division provide service in housing, youth enrichment, hunger abatement, counseling, rehabilitation and disaster relief.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-09-30.
Lt. Colonel
St. Therese Home Inc.
provides housing and skilled nursing care to the elderly
Financial: combined results of St. Therese Foundation Inc. and St .Therese Home Inc.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-06-30.
P, CEO
Tri-County Health Care
25-bed Non-Profit Critical Access Hospital
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2018-12-31.
CEO
Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of St. Paul & Minneapolis
Catholic Charities serves those most in need regardless of faith and advocates for justice in the community with programs for children, families and adults.
Financial: Catholic Charities successfully completed a private capital campaign in 2017 for Dorothy Day Place, a new homeless shelter, housing, and social service facility in St. Paul to replace the Dorothy Day Center shelter. The reduction in revenue and net revenue over expense is related to the successful completion of this private capital campaign. Financial data from fiscal year ending Jun 30, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President and Chief Executive Officer
CommonBond Communities
Creates affordable housing communities and provides support services for residents.
Financial: Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
President & CEO
Glencoe Regional Health Services
A regional hospital and health care center
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: GRHS contracts with Park Nicollet Health Services for a CEO and related management consulting services. Braband retired in July 2018 and succeeded by Jeffrey Mason
retired P, CEO
Aitkin Community Hospital
Aitkin Community Hospital, doing business as Riverwood Healthcare, serves Aitkin County and surrounding communities with full service clinics in Aitkin, Garrison and McGregor, as well as a hospital in Aitkin.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
CEO
Riverview Healthcare Association
RiverView Health provides world-class healthcare through a culture of excellence
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
President and CEO
American Academy of Neurology
The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 34,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care.
Financial: The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of American Academy of Neurology and the American Academy of Neurology Institute. The entities file separate IRS Form 990's.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-07-26.
Executive Director, CEO
Sholom Community Alliance
Provides a broad continuum of residential, social service, and health care services primarily for older adults and within a Jewish environment.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
Executive compensation: Sholom's CEO Barbara Klick succeeded interim CEO Peg Birk on June 27,2017 and compensation was not available.
CEO
Community Memorial Hospital Association
A critical access hospital and clinic providing a wide range of primary care and specialty services. CMH is also home to Sunnyside Health Care Center, a 44 bed skilled nursing facility.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
CEO/Administrator
Eventide
Long term care and elderly housing facility
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
President/CEO
The Blake School
A pre-K-12, nonsectarian, independent, college preparatory day school with campuses in Minneapolis, Hopkins, and Wayzata.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Head of School
American Refugee Committee
A humanitarian aid agency working to build a meaningful life for and with the displaced.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-03-31.
President & CEO
Minnesota Masonic Charities
Strengthens the communities of Minnesota through broad-based philanthropy. Areas of support include social services, health care, medical research and education.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
President/CEO
St. Joseph's Area Health Services
A 25-bed CAH acute care and general care health organization
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-03.
President & CEO
Senior Care Communities Inc.
Senior Care Communities provides senior housing and care facilities across the Twin Cities.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Administrator, Senior Care Comunities Inc
Volunteers of America Care Facilities
Long-term care and assisted-living facilities
Financial: 990 For FY 2018 is not complete.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2018-06-30.
CEO
Goodwill / Easter Seals Minnesota
Provides comprehensive, proven employment, education and independence services. Goodwill's mission is to prepare people for work throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
Chief Executive Officer
Twin Cities Public Television
A public television station and multimedia organization
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-08-31.
P, CEO
Innovative Blood Resources
provides blood and biomedical services
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-03-31.
CEO
Upper Midwest Organ Procurement Organization Inc.
Federally designated organ procurement organization
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Chief Executive Officer
People Incorporated
Supports mental health and wellness through collaboration and integration of care.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
CEO
LifeCare Medical Center
Hospital, health care and long-term care services
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-09-30.
President/CEO
Planned Parenthood MN/ND/SD
provides reproductive health and family planning services to more than 63,000 women and men in twenty-eight cities across Minnesota and the Dakotas
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
P, CEO
Volunteers of America - Minnesota and Wisconsin
A comprehensive health and human services organization -- offering self-reliance, dignity and hope.
Financial: These totals combine IRS Form 990s for Volunteers of America of Minnesota and Wisconsin. Financial data from fiscal year ending June 30, 2017.
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President and Chief Executive Officer
St. Paul Academy and Summit School
A private non-denominational K-12 school
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Head of School
Shattuck-St. Mary's School
A private coed secondary boarding school
Financial: Shattuck's revenue increase of 43 percent came from contributions for campus additions
Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
P
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
An independent law school with full-time and part-time programs that teach theory and practical legal skills
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
P, dean
Breck School
Primary and secondary school
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: The new Head of School (as of July 1, 2018) is Dr. Natalia Hernández.
former Head of School
Minnesota Teen Challenge Inc.
Adult and teen drug and alcohol rehabilitation services
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Rev. Scherber's compensation includes a housing allowance
CEO
Stevens Community Medical Center
Comprehensive health care services for Stevens County and west central Minnesota
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Executive compensation: Breuer resigned in May 2018 and succeeded by former CEO John Rau
President/CEO
Minnesota Orchestral Association
A symphony orchestra internationally recognized for its artistic excellence.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-08-31.
Executive compensation: Kevin Smith retired as President and CEO of the Minnesota Orchestra in August 2018. Michelle Miller Burns is the organization's new President and CEO.
President and CEO
Minnesota Transitions Charter School
A K-12 charter school with nine options for students
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: Brian Erlandson was named superintendent of MTCS in March 2018
interim superintendent
Accessible Space Inc.
Provides community-based health care services, assisted living, outpatient rehabilitation care and housing to adults with physical disabilities, as well as seniors.
Financial: Total expenses include $9.5 million in depreciation expense.
Data from Consolidated financial statement as of 2017-12-31.
President/ CEO
Science Museum of Minnesota
A science museum serving more than one million people each year through attractions, classes, camps, teacher training, resident and touring exhibits, giant screen Omnitheater films, and special events.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
President & CEO
Hennepin Theatre Trust
Creates positive change through the arts by bringing together people, businesses and organizations in downtown Minneapolis , to create and enjoy cultural experiences.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive compensation: founding president and CEO Tom Hoch retired in February 2017 and succeeded by Mark Nerenhausen in April 2017
former president/CEO
Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation
The Minneapolis Medical Research Foundation is organized to engage in charitable, educational, and scientific activities of Hennepin Healthcare HCMC, in the pursuit of its research and educational missions.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-12-31.
Interim President/Investigator
Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency Inc.
AEOA strengthens communities by providing opportunities for people experiencing social and economic challenges.
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
Executive Director
Dunwoody College of Technology
A technical college offering day and evening classes
Financial: Data from IRS 990 as of 2017-06-30.
P
