High winds and rising waters smacked parts of Minnesota Tuesday, while oppressive heat and a threat of more rain could turn some Fourth of July celebrations into a wet mess.

An excessive heat watch is in effect Wednesday for much of the Twin Cities, where high humidity will combine with temperatures in the 90s to make it feel like 100 to 105 degrees. A cold front is on its way to make things more comfortable later this week, but showers and a risk of severe weather on Wednesday could wash out some picnics and fireworks.

Parts of western and central Minnesota were hit Tuesday with rain and wind gusts as high as 70 mph, downing trees, according to Michelle Margraf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Chanhassen. The rain has since drifted east of St. Cloud but some areas were still seeing wind gusts as high as 50 mph, she said.

In parts of southwestern Minnesota, 6 to 10 inches of rain fell overnight into Tuesday, causing flooding in some areas that already are sodden. For example, Redwood Falls received 10.05 inches in June — double the 4.5 to 5 inches it normally receives — and the area already has received more than 6 inches of rain this month.

“There’s nowhere for the water to go. The ground is completely saturated so every drop is running off into low-lying areas, creeks and streams,” Margraf said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation closed highways in some flooded areas and warned travelers about the threat of moving water sweeping away vehicles. Sgt. Eric Wallen of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says some vehicles have been trapped by the rising waters. He says many home basements have taken in water.

The Redwood River rose 6 feet Tuesday morning, sending it above flood stage. The river is expected to crest Tuesday. Although the water will slowly come down, it’s expected to remain above flood stage for several days, Margraf said.

Flood warnings also will continue for parts of the Minnesota River near Henderson, Savage and Jordan and the Cottonwood River near New Ulm.