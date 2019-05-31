Door County, Wis.

Explore historic lighthouses and enjoy scenic views during the 26th annual Door County Lighthouse Festival Fri.-next Sun. The lighthouses, some of which are usually closed to the public, can be viewed from a distance on guided and narrated tours, or up close on a self-guided walk. Visitors can also learn more about the area’s history during a tour of the Door County Maritime Museum. Hours and prices vary (dcmm.org; 1-920-743-5958).

Little Falls, Minn.

At the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum, a look at the ways Minnesota families fared and supported troops during World War I will be the focus of Families on the WW1 Home Front Tour, held June 15 and select Saturdays through Aug. 31. Guests will get a glimpse at the daily life of the famous Lindbergh family and others through tours held every half-hour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (except noon). Admission is $6-$8 (tinyurl.com/y2yknsuy).

Grand Rapids, Minn.

Visitors can enjoy vintage films, view exhibits and attend the annual Judy Garland Festival (June 20-22) to celebrate the life of the Grand Rapids native. The Judy Garland Museum houses personal artifacts from Garland’s childhood as Frances Gumm through her life as an acclaimed Hollywood singer and actress, including memorabilia from “The Wizard of Oz.” Museum hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. The festival includes piano concerts featuring Garland songs, a “Judy Jeopardy” game, video montage by author/historian John Fricke and more (judygarlandmuseum.com).

