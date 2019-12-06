Duluth

Glensheen, one of Minnesota’s grandest mansions, is offering holiday tours. Guided candlelight Christmas tours take place on select dates through Dec. 27 (hours vary, $5-$20). Also, during Christmas at Glensheen, visitors can tour the 39-room historic house adorned with more than 20 trees, garlands, wreaths and other decorations through Jan. 5. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ($5-$18).

More free holiday festivities continue today at the Duluth Winter Village, with holiday shopping, art, music and more. On Tuesday the annual “Spirit of the Lights” kicks off at 4 p.m. for the first time on the estate grounds. Guests can enjoy the outdoor light exhibit featuring nostalgic and new holiday displays through Dec. 28 (closed Dec. 24-25; glensheen.com).

Eagle, Wis.

During the Old World Christmas Celebration guests can experience holiday traditions from the late 19th century (today, Sat. and next Sun. at the Old World Wisconsin historic site). The annual event highlights holiday traditions of settlement life, and visitors can stop by the Crossroads Village to enjoy horse-drawn rides, storytelling, live music and photos with Santa Claus. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $9-$12 (tinyurl.com/wlc2t9d).

Wahkon, Minn.

Snowmobile fans will once again gather in central Minnesota on Saturday for S.N.O.W.fest 7, a day of activities including screening of new and old snowmobile films (vote for your favorite), a vintage snowmobile show and classes, a silent auction and discounts on equipment and accessories. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. (snowfest.club).

Colleen A. Coles