Protolabs Inc. will receive some state aid to help with its $29 million addition in Brooklyn Park, state officials confirmed Friday.

The Maple Plain-based custom manufacturer is adding 50,000 square feet of space onto the 152,000-square-foot building Protolabs bought in March. Construction is expected to be completed before the end of 2018.

Over the next few years, the site is expected to house 350 Protolabs workers, including about 139 new hires, company officials said.

The state has agreed to award the project with an $850,000 Minnesota Job Creation Fund grant, provided all investment and job obligations are met.

The Brooklyn Park site will be used by Protolabs to keep up with customer's growing demand for customized milled products, officials said.