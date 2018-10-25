Protolabs Inc. the Maple Plain based prototyper and contract manufacturer handily beat analysts expectations for the third quarter with soaring sales and profit growth.

Sales for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, jumped an impressive 31 percent to $88 million as its client base grew. Net income grew 58 percent to $20.9 million or 77 cents a share. Excluding one time items, adjusted earnings were $23.4 million or 86 cents a share, which handily beat the 74 cents that analysts expected.

"We are pleased to deliver another quarter with over 30 percent growth," said CEO and President Vicki Holt in a statement. "Protolabs again demonstrated strong performance across all of our geographies and in each of our services."

The company specializes in injection molding, precision steel milling and 3-D printing and has grown dramatically its offerings and locations in recent years. It is currently renovating a new location in Brooklyn Park that is expected to open by the end of the year.

"As a result of continued strong operations and growth in each of our individual service offerings, we are becoming more of a total solution for some of our customers," said Holt. "The majority of our top customers have utilized every one of our core services in 2018. With our unique ability to deliver parts at unprecedented speed, we are helping more customers deliver their products to market faster and in new ways."