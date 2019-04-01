Operating income for Minnesota’s nonprofit health insurers more than doubled to $500 million last year as health plans made more money than expected in the market where individuals buy coverage — and in some cases could be issuing rebates, as a result.

The results show the continued evolution of the individual market, which provides coverage for only a small share of all Minnesotans but has had an outsized impact on insurance company finances since changes in 2014 with the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The market drove red ink for Minnesota’s nonprofit health plans in 2014 through 2016 — and consumers, as a result, were hit with huge premium increases. But the market in 2017 became profitable and generated so much operating income last year that two carriers expect to pay rebates to consumers as required by the ACA.

“When medical bills aren’t as high as a company expected, the people get rebates,” said Patsy Riley, interim president of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, in a statement. “This part of the law ensures the money people pay for premiums goes for care.”

The Minnesota Council of Health Plans is the trade group for the state’s seven nonprofit insurance companies. The group’s annual financial release includes figures for: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota; HealthPartners; Hennepin Health; Medica; PreferredOne; Sanford Health Plan; and UCare.

Nonprofit health insurers don’t typically describe their income as profit. When they make money, nonprofit health plans invest the earnings in operations or hold the money in reserve, rather than paying shareholders.

Those insurers for 2018 posted operating income of $500 million on $31 billion in premiums, which includes the sums that insurers manage as third-party administrators for “self-insured” employer plans. During the previous year, the nonprofit insurers saw operating income of $227.8 million on $27.6 billion in premium revenue.

The figures don’t include investment income, which added about $90 million in earnings each year.

Operating income as a percent of revenue came in at 1.6 percent during 2018, which was one of the best showings in the past decade for the health plans, according to figures from the council.

The federal Affordable Care Act brought sweeping changes to the individual market, which primarily provides coverage for self-employed people under age 65 plus those who don’t get coverage for an employer. The ACA brought tax credits to subsidize coverage costs for many in the market. It also required insurers to cover people with pre-existing health conditions.

With all the changes, insurers initially guessed wrong in setting premiums that were too low for medical costs in the individual market. In 2018, rates were set too high, giving insurers operating income in the market of $197 million. Over the past five years, however, the council says insurers in Minnesota’s individual market have lost $395 million.

While the profitability of the individual market was a surprise, it wasn’t the only contributor in 2018 to the improved financial performance for health insurers. The health plans serve as managed are organizations for Minnesota’s public health insurance programs, and profitability swung considerably — from a collective loss of $79 million in 2017 to a gain of $109 million in 2018.

For decades, the public program market was reserved for Minnesota’s nonprofit HMOs. Lawmakers in 2017 eliminated the ban on for-profit HMOs, however, and Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare earlier this year became the first for-profit company in the state to get an HMO license. UnitedHealthcare, however, is not yet part of state public programs, where managed care contracts are put out for competitive bids.

