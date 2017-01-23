The St. Paul headquarters of Pro-Life Action Ministries was vandalized Sunday night with anti-child, anti-Trump and anti-Christian messages.

The messages included “Another (expletive) mouth to feed,” “(Expletive) Trump,” and an upside-down cross. As a nonprofit, Pro-Life Action Ministries never endorsed Donald Trump, said Brian Gibson, the organization’s executive director.

He also received a harassing phone call on Jan. 22, the date of the 44th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.

“What I find most disturbing is the hate speech indicated by the upside-down cross, reminiscent of the KKK. Clearly, there are those among pro-abortion rights advocates who seek to threaten, harass and intimidate those who peacefully seek to protect innocent life,” Gibson said in a statment. “But let me make this even clearer, we are not intimidated. Our work to return protection to the defenseless will continue unabated.”

DAVID CHANEN