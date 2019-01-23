A Minneapolis woman who got mad and killed her Thanksgiving Day guest because he lit up a crack pipe during their meal was given a sentence of slightly more than six years.

Anenia Marie Hare, 46, was sentenced last week in Hennepin County District Court after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the death of Edward Caliph, 69, of St. Paul, in 2017.

With credit for time in jail since her arrest, Hare will serve about three years of her term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint, police arrived at the apartment in the 5700 block of 33rd Avenue S. found Caliph face down near a broken window. Other damage in the home pointed to signs of a struggle.

Hare told police she had invited Caliph over for Thanksgiving dinner, but before they had started to eat, she looked over and saw him lighting a crack pipe. She was angry because he didn't ask for permission and did not offer to share.

Hare said she held a television antennae in one hand and a butcher's knife in the other, in an attempt to be dominating, and told him he could not leave. Hare also said he grabbed a vacuum cleaner and broke a window with it. She grabbed Caliph around the shoulders and fell on top of him. They struggled as Caliph tried to get the knife out of Hare's hand. Hare said that after falling on Caliph, he started snoring.

Edward Caliph

"I just grabbed him by the front of his chest, and he went down," the complaint quoted Hare as telling the responding officers. "To me, I just felt like I put him in a sleeper hold or something."

Caliph was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Several of Caliph's relatives spoke in court during sentencing. A niece acknowledged that Caliph was far from perfect but also made relatives laugh. A brother said Caliph served during the Vietnam War only to die in a fight back home that was avoidable.

Before being sentenced, Hare said she considered Caliph a friend and enjoyed their time together. She also said she takes responsibility for his death and hopes his family can forgive her someday.