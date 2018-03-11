A man with a penchant for trying to sell fake tickets to various events has pleaded guilty to doing just that in Minneapolis when the Super Bowl was in town last month.

Calvin E. Harris, 49, of Laurel, Md., pleaded guilty last week to felony counterfeiting and was sentenced to a term of one year and one day, with credit for 30 days in jail since his arrest. Harris will serve the first seven months in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police spotted Harris in the skyway on Super Bowl Sunday selling what he said were tickets to the game. When they approached Harris, he ran but officers caught up to him and recovered 10 counterfeit Super Bowl tickets and roughly $1,300.

Harris flailed around on the ground and screamed about back, neck and breathing difficulties. Paramedics detected no medical problems, and Harris was jailed.

Officers located the man who gave Harris $1,300 and returned the money.

Harris has been convicted of counterfeiting tickets in Hennepin County in 2004 and also with similar offenses in Texas in 2016 and New York in 2000. In addition, he has arrest records from 14 states for forgery, counterfeit, and theft-related charges.