'Princess Ida'

The Gilbert & Sullivan Very Light Opera Company offers a steampunk version of the duo's satire on feminism and Darwinian evolution in Victorian England. W.S. Gilbert based "Princess Ida" on a narrative poem by Alfred, Lord Tennyson. As usual, there are familial conflicts, love troubles and various disguises, all leading to comical misunderstandings. (7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., through March 25. $12-$22, 651-255-6947 or gsvloc.org. Howard Conn Fine Arts Center, 1900 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. 55403).