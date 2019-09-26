President Donald Trump will return to Minnesota for a campaign rally next month.

The rally, announced Thursday, will be held at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The president has repeatedly pledged to pour energy and resources into flipping Minnesota in 2020. He narrowly lost the state in 2016, trailing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by about 44,000 votes.

The rally will mark Trump’s fourth visit to the state in the past 16 months.

Minnesota Republican Party Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan welcomed the news in a statement, saying the party looks “forward to showing the Democrats how enthusiastic Minnesota Republicans are to send our 10 electoral votes to re-elect President Trump in 2020.”