– President Donald Trump, under fire for tweets attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar and three other first-term Democratic congresswomen, renewed his assault on the Minnesota Democrat Monday during a formal presentation before dozens of business owners gathered in Rose Garden to celebrate American entrepreneurship.

Speaking at a White House event to honor American manufacturers, including Minnesota-based 3M, Trump mounted a lengthy attack on Omar, accusing her of saying "how great al-Qaida is" and that she "hates Jews."

Omar has never made a comment suggesting al-Qaida is "great," nor has she ever said she hates Jews.

In her own tweet a short time later, Omar said: "They are working to silence the voices of the people who see themselves represented in me. I will stay in the ring, fighting for what is right and will never back down in the face of these attacks."

Trump's comments followed a series of presidential tweets over the weekend directed at Omar and three other Democratic women of color in the House. The Republican president said the four, whom he did not name, should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Of the four, only Omar was not born in the United States. She was born in Somalia and immigrated with her family to the U.S. as a child. She is the first Somali-American member of Congress.

The three other lawmakers are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. The group, which goes by the nickname "The Squad," had been mired in infighting with fellow House Democrats in recent days, but Trump's tweets served to unify Democrats in defense of their colleagues.

Omar, Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib planned a news conference late Monday afternoon to respond to what they called Trump's "openly racist comments attacking … duly elected members of Congress."

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who last week faced blowback for critical comments about the four congresswomen, turned her attention to Trump over the weekend. His attack on the four congresswomen "reaffirms his plan to 'Make America Great Again' has always been about making America white again," Pelosi tweeted on Sunday.

Trump was asked at the White House ceremony on Monday whether it concerned him that many people found his tweets to be racist, given that they specifically singled out four women of color.

"It doesn't concern me because many people agree with me," Trump said. Of the four women, he said: "They hate our country. That hate it, I think, with a passion."

While Trump's attack appeared designed to divide Democrats, many rallied around the four freshman congresswomen, who represent the far left wing of the their party caucus and who have recently clashed with Pelosi and other party leaders.

Among those condemning Trump's attack was Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a presidential candidate. "This is reprehensible, racist, and xenophobic," she tweeted Sunday. "It is unacceptable for the President of the United States to tweet something like this. Period."

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also defended Omar and the other three congresswomen. "The four members of Congress are American citizens. They're U.S. representatives," he said. "The place they go back to is the United States. Dividing this country along racial lines is unacceptable."

Republican Party officials in Minnesota remained silent on Monday, as did the state's three Republican members of Congress. None responded to requests for comment from the Star Tribune.

Republican from other states did speak out, including Texas Congressmen Will Hurd, Pete Olson and Chip Roy. Hurd represents a heavily Latino border district; Olson represents a suburban Houston district with a large immigrant population; and Roy was a top aide to Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Roy tweeted Sunday that "POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any 'home' besides the U.S."

Omar was the only one of the four that Trump mentioned by name on Monday. He called Somalia a "failed government and failed state." He said that Omar, a Muslim, "says horrible things about Israel. Hates Israel. Hates Jews. Hates Jews. It's very simple."

Omar faced criticism earlier this year after a tweet and a subsequent public comment that even many fellow Democrats said played on anti-Semitic tropes. He also referred back to coverage in conservative media of comments Omar previously made about al-Qaida and the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"Pick out her statement. That was Omar," Trump said. "How great al-Qaida is. When you hear that, and we're losing great soldiers to al-Qaida. When you see the World Trade Center gets knocked down, and you see the statements made about the World Trade Center. All the death and destruction. I'll tell you what. I'm not happy with them."

In a 2013 interview, before running for office, Omar discussed how people change their tone of voice when talking about al-Qaida. And earlier this year, she described the 2001 attacks with the term, "some people did something." Republicans criticized the comment as dismissive.