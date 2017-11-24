The Prep Bowl comes to U.S. Bank Stadium with seven games Friday and Saturday. From previews to game reports to social media, here's your complete guide to the action.

Guide to the games:

Friday's Kickoff: 10 a.m. TV: Ch. 45 Radio (6A title game): 1440 AM.

Get the latest game updates and more on our high school Live Blog.

Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque talk about the weekend's players to watch and more on our Talking Preps podcast.

Friday's schedule:

Nine-man (10 a.m.) Nevis vs. Spring Grove: Preview | Game updates

Class 2A (1 p.m.) Caledonia vs. Pipestone: Preview | Game updates

Class 4A (4 p.m.) Holy Angels vs. Cloquet: Preview | Game updates

Class 6A (7 p.m.) Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka: Preview | Game updates

