The Prep Bowl comes to U.S. Bank Stadium with seven games Friday and Saturday. From previews to game reports to social media, here's your complete guide to the action.
Guide to the games:
Friday's Kickoff: 10 a.m. TV: Ch. 45 Radio (6A title game): 1440 AM.
Get the latest game updates and more on our high school Live Blog.
Jim Paulsen and David La Vaque talk about the weekend's players to watch and more on our Talking Preps podcast.
Friday's schedule:
Nine-man (10 a.m.) Nevis vs. Spring Grove: Preview | Game updates
Class 2A (1 p.m.) Caledonia vs. Pipestone: Preview | Game updates
Class 4A (4 p.m.) Holy Angels vs. Cloquet: Preview | Game updates
Class 6A (7 p.m.) Eden Prairie vs. Minnetonka: Preview | Game updates
Meet Antonio Montero, the Star Tribune's Metro Football Player of the Year
Features, stats and more: Star Tribune high school football hub
