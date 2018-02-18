A 27-year-old pregnant woman missing for more than two weeks has been found dead in the woods in northern Minnesota, authorities said Sunday.

The body of Kara Blevins was located about 8:15 p.m. in the Chippewa National Forest in Shingobee Township, not far from her hometown of Akeley, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Blevins was last seen about 5 p.m. Feb. 2 walking along a road in Akeley, on the border of Cass and Hubbard counties, according to a state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension crime alert.

Extensive investigations and searches by ground and air had been conducted in the days following her disappearance.

Authorities said they were concerned for her welfare because temperatures were below freezing, she was pregnant and she did not have a phone, car, money or extra clothing.

The Sheriff's Office has not disclosed any details about what may have led to Blevins' death.

Paul Walsh