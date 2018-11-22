Choreographer's Evening
Pramila Vasudevan curates this year's Choreographer's Evening, the Walker Art Center's 46th annual celebration of Minnesota's independent dance-makers. As artistic director of Aniccha Arts, Vasudevan's own work draws on her foundation in Bharatanatyam and contemporary Indian dance to craft immersive (and interdisciplinary) site-specific performances. Aniccha's last show, for example, was a haunting convergence of sound, movement and ritual set in a Bloomington parking garage. At the Walker, Vasudevan has assembled a mix of talent including Twin Cities dance artists, photographers, theater directors, playwrights and performance artists for an evening full of surprise. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat., Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., $25, 612-375-7600, walkerart.org)
SHEILA REGAN
