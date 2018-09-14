The view of Thursday's 3-1 Twins win over the Yankees was quite favorable here in Minnesota. Not only did we have Willians Astudillo's baserunning splendor, but also Jake Odorizzi threw 7 ⅓ no-hit innings against the formidable Bronx Bombers.
It added up to a series victory, which doesn't mean much in the big picture of a disappointing Twins season but is at least a nice small win.
In New York, however, the view was far from flattering — and the damage was significant.
The New York Post, in typical fashion, showed no restraint in calling out the Yankees. Their headline in the aftermath of Wednesday's game read:
"UP IN CHOKE."
The Yankees lost ground in the wild-card race and are now just a game ahead of Oakland for the first wild card.
If they end up having to play that one-game, winner-take-all round on the road, they might be having nightmares about the past two nights at Target Field.
