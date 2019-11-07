If Harry Styles can perform on the U.S. arena circuit, why not other former members of One Direction? At least Niall Horan thinks he can.

His Nice To Meet Ya Tour will visit Xcel Energy Center on May 11, with opening acts Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer who just landed at No. 1 with “Someone You Loved,” and “X Factor” alum Fletcher.

Horan, 26, who drew 9,500 fans to the Minnesota State Fair in 2018, is set to drop his second solo album next year. The album’s first single, “Nice To Meet Ya,” was released last month.

Meanwhile, 1D’s Louis Tomlinson will make his Twin Cities solo debut June 9 at a much smaller venue, the new 1,800-capacity Fillmore in the North Loop.

Horan’s tour kicks off April 20 in Nashville.

Tickets for his St. Paul show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Xcel box office and ticketmaster.com. No prices have been announced. One copy of Horan’s new CD will be included for each online order.

An advance sale for Citi cardholders is available now through 10 p.m. Thursday. For details, go to citientertainment.com.