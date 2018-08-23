Authorities were combing northwestern Minnesota farmland Wednesday night for an escaped Polk County prisoner who overpowered a corrections officer during a medical transport and sped away in the vehicle.

The 21-year-old inmate later ditched the van and was last seen fleeing on foot into a soybean field near Winger, Minn.

The saga began around 1:15 p.m. as a Northwest Regional Corrections Officer accompanied inmate Tony Mitchell Krueger, of Bagley, Minn., to a medical appointment, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Krueger overcame the officer while driving through Crookston and fled the scene, authorities said.

A short time later, State Patrol deputies located the stolen vehicle near Erskine, Minn., where the driver led officers on a high-speed chase before being stopped. Krueger then sprinted into a field at the intersection of County Road 204 and Hwy. 59.

Krueger, who was last seen wearing blue jail-issued pants and a white T-shirt, is described as a brown-eyed white male, approximately 5 feet 11, weighing 180 to 190 pounds with shoulder length reddish/brown hair and facial hair. He has previous misdemeanor convictions for domestic assault and drug possession.

Anyone who sees Krueger or has information about his whereabouts should call police.