A new day has brought no further word on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl missing since early the previous day from her north Minneapolis home.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ashya Rose Robertson, who was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at her home in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue N.

Ashya was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray sweatpants with a white line on each pant leg. She is black, 5 feet five inches tall, 160 pounds, with curly long brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information that may help police locate Ashya is urged to call 911.