A new day has brought no further word on the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl missing since early the previous day from her north Minneapolis home.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ashya Rose Robertson, who was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon at her home in the 1400 block of 15th Avenue N.
Ashya was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray sweatpants with a white line on each pant leg. She is black, 5 feet five inches tall, 160 pounds, with curly long brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information that may help police locate Ashya is urged to call 911.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
2-vehicle crash kills Air Force veteran northwest of Rochester
The collision occurred at a rural intersection in Roscoe Township.
Minneapolis
Police seek public's help finding 11-year-old girl missing for 2nd day from north Mpls.
She was last seen Saturday afternoon at her home, police said.
Local
When it comes to climate change, you can argue, or adapt
In a normal year, Martin Larsen would have the soybeans harvested by now. But the new normal for Minnesota farmers is that there is no…
Local
University of Minnesota reviews Greek life policy after student death
The University of Minnesota is re-examining its Greek life policy following the second alcohol-related death of a campus fraternity member within a year.
Local
Children fight back when abusive father steals their mother's gravestone
Montevideo, Minn. – As Sandra Albrecht turned 50, she moved out of town and dropped out of sight. Twenty-five years later, she died. During…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.