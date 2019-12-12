Minneapolis police have opened an investigation after recovering recording devices from rooms at the down Hyatt Regency.

It’s not immediately known if the devices recorded any guests, police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday night.

“We have not mined any data from those as of yet,” he said. “We are working to ascertain what it is that we have.”

It does not appear that anyone associated with the hotel, which is located at 1300 Nicollet Mall, was involved, he said. Asked how many rooms were involved, Elder said, “Not many.”

WCCO-TV reported that the Hyatt Hotel said in a statement: “The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. We are fully cooperating with authorities on their investigation; further questions may be directed to authorities.”

STAFF REPORT