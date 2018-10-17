Authorities on Wednesday identified the wrong-way driver in St. Cloud who died after the vehicle she was driving collided with a semitrailer truck.

Amina M. Abdi, 29, of St. Cloud, died at the scene of Tuesday afternoon’s crash on County Road 75, according to police.

Abdi was heading south on the northbound of County Road 75 south of 240th Street when she hit the semi, police said.

The truck’s driver, James Richert, 28, of Becker, Minn., was not hurt.

Police have yet to address why Abdi was driving on the wrong side of the road.