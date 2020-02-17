Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for stealing an FBI vest who led police on a brief chase through south Minneapolis streets on Monday morning.

The chase began sometime around 11 a.m. when authorities spotted an SUV driven by the suspect, who has several outstanding warrants, and occupied by at least two other men, according to emergency dispatch audio. Authorities gave chase as the vehicle wound through surface streets, but eventually called off the pursuit for unspecified reasons; the SUV was last seen in the area of S. Hennepin and Groveland avenues, near the Walker Art Center.

Police spokesman John Elder said the suspect was being sought for stealing an FBI vest, which was “either a bulletproof vest or a flak vest” late last month, but that he didn’t know the circumstances of the theft.

He referred further questions to an FBI spokesman, who didn’t immediately return a request for comment Monday afternoon.