A suspect was arrested early Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man as he sat in his car in south Minneapolis Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old man was arrested about 3:30 a.m., nearly 12 hours after numerous shots were fired into the car at Bloomington Avenue and E. 21st Street, according to police.

The suspect lives in Minneapolis, about 5 miles southeast of where the gunfire rang out in the residential neighborhood. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police said a man was seen walking up to the vehicle and opening fire with a handgun before jumping into a waiting car that sped away another person behind the wheel.

Police spokesman Scott Seroka said his department is not ready to say whether the person in jail is the gunman or the driver.

Authorities have yet to reveal a motive for the shooting of the dead man's identity.

Dan Wilson, who lives in an apartment that overlooks the crime scene, said it sounded like the suspect "unloaded a full clip" when the gunfire erupted about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

"It didn't sound like firecracker. It sounded like a relatively high-caliber gun," said Wilson, 56, who has lived there for 11 years.

Wilson said he yelled, "Hey, I see you," at the gunman, prompting the suspect to take off.