Two boys were shot to death late Sunday morning outside a house in Minneapolis, and police are surrounding the residence and seeking to negotiate with the suspect, authorities said.

Shots were heard shortly after 10 a.m. outside in the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue S., according to emergency dispatch audio.

“Dad showed up, shot the kids and went in the house,” a police officer at the scene was heard telling emergency dispatch.

Two victims in the front yard “are confirmed DOA [dead on arrival],” a second officer told dispatch, adding that a third victim is in the doorway in a spot that police have yet to approach.

A dispatcher said a caller reported receiving a text from the 56-year-old gunman that included him photographed with a flag at half-staff and the words, “I loved every minute with you guys.”

Several officers were dispatched to the scene and established a perimeter around the house were the suspect lives, the emergency audio revealed.

“This appears to be a hostage situation,” police spokesman John Elder said about 45 minutes after the first shots were fired. As the noon hour drew near, SWAT personnel and negotiators are attempting to resolve the situation with an arrest and no further violence, Elder said.

Elder said police moved the boys off the ground and into a squad car before the officers determined the children were dead. Elder described the boys as “younger than teenagers.” Public records show the man has two sons, ages 8 and 11.

Neighbors of the two-story blue house were escorted for their safety into a Metro Transit bus as the snow flew.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates on this developing story.